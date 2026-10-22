PRODUCTION: Internationally Renowned Producer Join Kálmán Nagy's Debut Feature

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director/writer Kálmán Nagy has wrapped principal photography on his debut feature, The Shame of the Borbély Family / A Borbély család szégyene.

The plot follows Dani, a 17-year-old student, who fatally attacks his teacher at school, and his desperate family facing public judgment and personal trauma, as their lives are slowly torn apart by guilt and shame until an even deeper moral dilemma comes to light.

Lead roles are played by Zsolt Nagy and Ágoston Sáfrány with Emőke Pál and Barnabás Kovács in the supporting roles.

The film is an Austrian/Hungarian/Swedish/Polish four-way international coproduction, produced by Austrian-German Schubert Film with Angi G. Hess and Johannes Schubert, whose latest feature film, Rose, became Austria’s official candidate for the 2027 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film’s Hungarian minority coproduction partner is Lupa Pictures, led by Petra Iványi. The Swedish coproduction partner is Erik Hemmendorff of Plattform Produktion (Triangle of Sadness, The Square), while Marta Bródka of Lumiere de Cinema is the coproduction partner from Poland. The film’s executive producer is Kristina Börjeson of Swedish Film i Väst.

The production was supported by the Vienna Film Fund, the Austrian National Film Institute, the Lower Austrian Film Commission, Austrian public broadcaster ORF and the Polish Film Institute. The Shame of the Borbély Family also received a 320,000 EUR coproduction grant from Eurimages in March 2026. Kálmán Nagy’s film project was selected for the Les Arcs Talent Village workshop in 2022 and was presented last summer at the CineLink coproduction forum at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

“The film was shot in Hungarian language in Austria and Hungary (on locations in and around Budapest), benefitting from Hungary’s 30% tax rebate system. Principal photography started in August and wrapped on 18 October after 30 shooting days with one shooting day left for mid-December 2026 for a winter scene,“ coproducer Petra Iványi told FNE.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2027. Filmladen Filmverleih will handle theatrical distribution in Austria, while Mozinet will be the distributor in Hungary. The release date has not been confirmed yet.

Kálmán Nagy was born and raised in Hungary, but he has lived in Vienna since 2012, where he graduated from Michael Haneke’s directing class at the Filmakademie Wien.

Production Information:

Producer:

Schubert Film Gmbh(Austria)

Coproducers:

Lupa Pictures (Hungary)

Plattform Produktion (Sweden)

Lumiere de Cinema (Poland)



Executive producer:

Film i Väst (Sweden)



Credits:

Director: Kálmán Nagy

Writer: Kálmán Nagy

DoP: Johannes Hoss

Editor: Sarah Kučera

Production designers: Anna Nyitrai, Zoltán Gelsi

Costume designer: Borbála Keszei

Hair and Make-Up: Viktória Kovács

Original sound and Sound design: Jakob Mäsel

Casting: Zsófia Muhi, Andrea Steinhauser

Cast: Zsolt Nagy, Ágoston Sáfrány, Emőke Pál, Barnabás Kovács, Csaba Gosztonyi