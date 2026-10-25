PRODUCTION: Swiss/Hungarian Coproduction The Glass House Filming in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Peter Luisi’s Swiss/Hungarian coproduction The Glass House / Das Glashaus is partly shooting in Budapest with support from the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ). The film focusing on Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz’s rescue mission in Budapest during the WW2 is using the Hungarian 30% tax rebate system .

In wartime Budapest, Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz found himself caught between the strict neutrality of his office and the horrors of the Nazi genocide. The Glass House tells the harrowing true story of how Lutz risked everything to save over 60,000 Hungarian Jews from deportation, transforming diplomatic paperwork and a former glass factory into life-saving sanctuaries.

The production company behind the film is the Zurich-based Spotlight Media Productions, while the Hungarian coproducer is Judit Stalter’s LaokoonFilmgroup. The interim Decisions Committee of the National Film Institute of Hungary awarded 160,000 EUR / 57.45 m HUF in production support to the project.

The film features Ádám Tompa alongside several Hungarian actors whose names have not been disclosed yet. Local film professionals include costume designer Mária Fatér, key make-up and prosthetics artist Nóra Koltai, and hairstylist Judit Halász.

Filming in Budapest began on 15 October and will wrap on 31 October, followed by additional shooting in Switzerland from 2 November 2026, coproducer Judit Stalter told FNE.

The production is benefitting from the Hungarian 30% tax rebate system, confirmed Judit Stalter, whose previous credits alongside fellow producers Gábor Sipos and Gábor Rajna include Oscar winner Son of Saul / Saul fia, directed by László Nemes, Golden Life / Aranyélet, directed by Zsombor Dyga and Áron Mátyássy, and Kills on Wheels / Tisztaszívvel, and But What About Tom? / És mi van Tomival?, both directed by Attila Till.

Production Information:

Producer:

Spotlight Media Productions (Switzerland)

Coproducer:

LaokoonFilmgroup (Hungary)



Credits:

Director: Peter Luisi

Writer: Peter Luisi

Costume designer: Mária Fatér

Key makeup: Nóra Koltai

Hairstylist: Judit Halász

Cast: Ádám Tompa