PRODUCTION: Péter Karácsony in Postproduction with Chili Pepper and Gunpowder

BUDAPEST: Filming has wrapped on the new Hungarian feature film Chili Pepper and Gunpowder / Paprika és Puskapor by first-time director Péter Karácsony and backed by the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Karácsony, who has already made a name for himself with his award-winning short films, is also the scriptwriter of this Hungarian “eastern” set in the 19th-century Great Plain. Chili Pepper and Gunpowder is a character-driven genre film set in an isolated inn, where a young woman is forced into a volatile situation with soldiers, criminals, and a notorious outlaw. As tensions rise and alliances shift, the film becomes a gripping battle for power, survival, and freedom, combining western influences with dark humour and a strong female lead, played by Andrea Waskovics.

The cast includes Iván Kamarás, Renátó Olasz, Zsolt Trill, with Csaba Krisztik, Ferenc Köles, Dániel Szabó, Gizella Gálhidy, and Tamás Keresztes in supporting roles.

The film was made possible through a broad-based professional collaboration: Dorottya Helmeczy and Péter Annus served as producers on the project through Paprika és Puskapor Film Kft. and, in addition to the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Miklós Danka’s Megafilm Service Kft. is participating as a coproduction partner and it is also supporting the project with its own infrastructure and with the intention of distributing it.

Under the NFI’s Incubator Programme, the production received 370,000 EUR / 135 m HUF in production funding. The production also took advantage of the local tax rebate, equivalent to 30% of film production costs, provided under the Hungarian tax rebate system.

The film was shot in the medieval set town of Göböljárás (Korda Locations), as well as in Pusztazámor and Táborfalva. The 15 days of filming took place from 5 September to 11 October 2026.

The premiere is expected in the summer of 2027. Megafilm Service Kft. will release the film in domestic cinemas.

Production Information:

Producer:

Paprika és Puskapor Film Kft. (Hungary)

Coproducers:

Megafilm Service Kft. (Hungary)



Credits:

Director: Péter Karácsony

Scripwriter: Péter Karácsony

DoP: Gábor Szebeni

Editor: Krisztián Kapusi

Sound designer: Márton Kristóf

Assistant director: Dániel Mertz

Production manager: Viktória Csukrán

Production designer: Rebeka Artim

Costume designer: Laura Wasilewski

Hair stylist: Judit Halász

Make-up artist: Réka Görgényi

Composer: Dávid Hegyi

Cast: Andrea Waskovics, Iván Kamarás, Renátó Olasz, Zsolt Trill, Csaba Krisztik, Ferenc Köles, Dániel Szabó, Gizella Gálhidy, Tamás Keresztes, Márton Pallag, László Fehér, Éva Vándor, Zsombor Jéger, Zsolt Fekete-Lovas, Gábor Dávid Nádas, Boglárka Nagy-Bakonyi