Lionsagate Acquires U.S. and U.K. Rights to Hungarian Minority Coproduction Rise of the Raven

BUDAPEST: Beta Film has sold the epic European period drama Rise of the Raven to Lionsgate for the US and UK. Produced by acclaimed producer Robert Lantos, the series immediately reached #1 on Netflix Hungary, after setting all-time ratings records on its broadcast television premiere on Hungary’s TV2 .

The deal marks an international milestone for a Hungarian production, as foreign-language series rarely travel to the US and UK. Rise of the Raven was also sold to CBC in Canada, Rai in Italy, SBS in Australia, Telekom Deutschland in Germany, LG Uplus in South Korea, YES in Israel and across the MENA region, among other territories, according to a press release.

The ten-part series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR, and also by Beta Film GmbH, had been developed for more than 10 years, and it is directed by Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász, with Balázs Lengyel serving as showrunner and director of the final episode. Rise of the Raven’s producers include Tibor Krsko, Kinga Hazai, Cecilia Hazai and Ari Lantos.

Rise of the Raven was produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Twin Media and HG Media (Hungary), MR Film (Austria) and Beta Film (Germany). Hungary’s TV2 coproduced together with Austrian ORF.