Papa by Attila Ponczók won the Hungarian Competition.
In the DocPro Industry Awards, the HBO Development Award went to the Romanian/Hungarian coproduction East of Hope directed by Réka Ugron.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best International Documentary:
My Word Against Mine (the Netherlands)
Directed by Maasja Ooms
Special Mention:
Bucks Harbor (USA)
Directed by Pete Muller
Hungarian Competition:
Best Hungarian Documentary:
Papa (Hungary)
Directed by Attila Ponczók
Best Hungarian Short Documentary:
Omama (Hungary)
Directed by Martin Herr
Doc Future:
Doc Future Award:
The Echo of the Herd (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Matthias Joulaud and Lucien Roux
Special Mention:
Tehran Under the Skin (France, Iran, Sweden)
Directed by Afsaneh Salari
Anthropocene Competition:
Common Future Award:
Power Station (UK)
Directed by Hilary Powell, Dan Edelstyn
DocPro Industry Awards:
HBO Development Award
East of Hope (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Réka Ugron
Produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, László Józsa
Focusfox Award:
East of Hope (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Réka Ugron
Doc Around Europe Award:
Brain Brothers (Hungary)
Directed by Gergely Somogyvári
Produced by Patricia D’Intino
DAE Encouragement Award:
Evening School (Ukraine)
Directed by Pylyp Dotsenko
On the Spot Verzió Award for Best Hungarian Documentary Cookin’ Project:
Highways of Hope (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony
Produced by Alexa Bakony, Rita Balogh, Patrick Hamm
SocialCaption Award:
Zebra Dreams (Hungary)
Directed by Botond Püsök
Best Hungarian Project Cookin’ Award by MADOKE:
The Trials (Hungary)
Directed by Marta Massa
Produced by Isabella Rinaldi
Composer’s Award:
The Trials (Hungary)
Directed by Marta Massa