BUDAPEST: My Word against Mine (the Netherlands) by Maasja Ooms won the Best International Documentary Award at the 23rd Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival , held in Budapest from 16 to 25 November 2026.

Papa by Attila Ponczók won the Hungarian Competition.

In the DocPro Industry Awards, the HBO Development Award went to the Romanian/Hungarian coproduction East of Hope directed by Réka Ugron.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best International Documentary:

My Word Against Mine (the Netherlands)

Directed by Maasja Ooms

Special Mention:

Bucks Harbor (USA)

Directed by Pete Muller



Hungarian Competition:

Best Hungarian Documentary:

Papa (Hungary)

Directed by Attila Ponczók

Best Hungarian Short Documentary:

Omama (Hungary)

Directed by Martin Herr

Doc Future:

Doc Future Award:

The Echo of the Herd (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Matthias Joulaud and Lucien Roux

Special Mention:

Tehran Under the Skin (France, Iran, Sweden)

Directed by Afsaneh Salari

Anthropocene Competition:

Common Future Award:

Power Station (UK)

Directed by Hilary Powell, Dan Edelstyn

DocPro Industry Awards:

HBO Development Award

East of Hope (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Réka Ugron

Produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, László Józsa

Focusfox Award:

East of Hope (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Réka Ugron

Doc Around Europe Award:

Brain Brothers (Hungary)

Directed by Gergely Somogyvári

Produced by Patricia D’Intino

DAE Encouragement Award:

Evening School (Ukraine)

Directed by Pylyp Dotsenko

On the Spot Verzió Award for Best Hungarian Documentary Cookin’ Project:

Highways of Hope (Hungary)

Directed by Alexa Bakony

Produced by Alexa Bakony, Rita Balogh, Patrick Hamm

SocialCaption Award:

Zebra Dreams (Hungary)

Directed by Botond Püsök

Best Hungarian Project Cookin’ Award by MADOKE:

The Trials (Hungary)

Directed by Marta Massa

Produced by Isabella Rinaldi

Composer’s Award:

The Trials (Hungary)

Directed by Marta Massa