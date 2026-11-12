PRODUCTION: Juris Kursietis’ Tabita in Postproduction with B-Rated on Board

RIGA: Tabita , the fourth feature film by Latvian director Juris Kursietis, is currently in postproduction, and French sales agency B-Rated International has come on board to handle international sales. The project has recently been pitched at the Riga IFF SHOWCASE , the festival’s work-in-progress market.

Tabita is an emotional story about a family facing significant change. Tabita, a girl with Down syndrome, is finishing school and taking her first steps into adult life. Her father Andris is forced to accept a new reality in which his daughter’s further education and independence are limited. He faces a difficult choice: to save his marriage or to fight for Tabita’s future. It is also the story of a father who gradually learns that love means not only protecting her at all costs, but also accepting things as they are.

The film stars Andris Keišs, Magdelēna Keiša, and Aurēlija Anužīte-Lauciņa.

Tabita continues the themes central to Kursietis’ work: family relationships, social inclusion and human dignity. His previous features are Modris (2014, produced by Red Dot Media), Oleg (2019, Tasse Film), which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes, and The Exalted (2024, White Picture). Tabita is his third collaboration with producer Alise Ģelze, following the internationally acclaimed Oleg and The Exalted.

“Although written as a drama, the film is not a lesson in, or a moral judgment on, society’s tolerance. Instead, it seeks to depict the honesty and sincerity of a part of society that is too often forgotten. The film challenges stereotypes while portraying its characters with empathy and respect. To achieve this, half of the film was shot in a documentary style and the other half as fiction, creating a unique process where carefully crafted scenes coexisted with moments that could never have been scripted. Rather than trying to fit reality into the film, we allowed the film to adapt to reality. This approach gave Tabita its emotional authenticity and made the filming experience both deeply moving and profoundly rewarding for the entire team,” producer Alise Ģelze told FNE.

The film is produced by Alise Ģelze through White Picture (Latvia) and coproduced by Lisette Kelder and Ineke Kanters through The Film Kitchen (the Netherlands) and Lukas Trimonis through In Script (Lithuania). It is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia with a planned grant of 740,064 EUR, as well as the Netherlands Film Fund, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, and Eurimages (266,000 EUR). The total budget is over 1.5 m EUR.

The film is set in present-day Riga and was shot in the city over 43 days. Filming wrapped in June 2026.

B-Rated International previously represented Kursietis’ The Exalted and also handles sales for Viesturs Kairišs’ Ulya /Uļa (Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania), which was produced by Ego Media and coproduced by Allfilm, Staron Film, and Tremora.

Production Information:

Producer:

White Picture (Latvia)

Coproducers:

The Film Kitchen (the Netherlands)

In Script (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Juris Kursietis

Screenwriter: Juris Kursietis

DoP: Ton Peters

Editor: Patrick Schonewille

Production designer: Aldis Meinerts

Costume designer: Berta Vīlipsone

Make-up artist: Ilze Trumpe

Sound designer: Vytis Puronas

Cast: Andris Keišs, Magdelēna Keiša, Aurēlija Anužīte-Lauciņa, Gints Grāvelis, Līga Zeļģe, Ance Strazda, Valentinas Novopolskis