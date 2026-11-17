RIGA: Marry Then Die / Apprecēties un mirt, a feature film written and directed by Latvian filmmaker Elza Gauja, is currently in postproduction. The theatrical distributor from Latvia is Riverbed Sales.

Zigis (42), a lazy dreamer living in his car, needs to inherit his dying grandmother's house to fulfil his dream of opening a luxury pet hotel. But first, she wants to see him married. He meets Anya (39), who plans to die after losing her husband, but her alien hand syndrome keeps sabotaging her suicide attempts. Zigis desperately proposes, and Anya accepts on one condition: after the wedding, he must help her die. But as they navigate their unusual pact, they discover that getting married is easy. Killing, on the other hand, not so much.

The film stars Ilona Balode-Ūdre and Gints Grāvelis.

“Marry Then Die stands out through its bold combination of dark humor, romance and emotional vulnerability, approaching themes of loneliness and suicide from an unexpected, life-affirming perspective. Elza Gauja’s distinctive directorial style – warm, playful and deeply attentive to human contradictions – allows difficult subjects to coexist naturally with humor and tenderness. This unusual tonal balance gives the film strong potential to connect with audiences both emotionally and entertainingly,” producer Līva Vernere told FNE.

The film is produced by Līva Vernere and Uldis Cekulis through Latvia’s VFS FILMS with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia and the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia. The project is also supported by the Latvian Academy of Culture, Cinevera LV, Arkogints, Hansa Film Services, Kevin Murphy, Institut Esthederm, Sadolin, Skandināvs, Virši-A, Alpro Latvia, Merrild Latvia, Valmiermuiža, Kokmuiža and Big Bad Bagels.

The total budget is over 938,300 EUR.

The project has been pitched in the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2023 and 2026, POFF Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2024 and POFF Works in Progress 2026. The script was developed at the MFI Script 2 Film Workshop 2025.

Principal photography took place from mid-August to mid-October 2026, with filming in Riga, Latvia, and on the Saaremaa Island in Estonia.

The film is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

The producer is currently looking for postproduction partners, sales, distributors and festivals,

Production Information:

Producer:

VFS FILMS (Latvia)

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Credits:

Director: Elza Gauja

Screenwriter: Elza Gauja

DoP: Aleksandrs Grebņevs, LGC

Editor: Jurģis Ločmelis

Set designer: Jānis Bijubens

Casting director: Gunita Groša (Casting Bridge)

Costume designer: Līga Krāsone

Make-up artist: Ilona Zariņa

Gaffer: Niķita Karpovs

Composer: Andris Gauja

Cast: Ilona Balode-Ūdre, Gints Grāvelis