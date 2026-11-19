RIGA: Viesturs Kairišs' biographical film Ulya / Uļa has become the most-watched film in Latvia in 2026 with over 112,000 admissions. The film has been selected as Latvia’s candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Surpassing Hollywood films such as Spider-Man, Minions, Odyssey, and Michael, Ulya currently ranks as the sixth most-watched Latvian film since the restoration of independence, according to Baltic Times, quoting LETA.

Distribution rights for the film have been acquired in several European countries, North America, and the Middle East. Ulya opened the 30th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on 6 November and was released in French cinemas on 18 November 2026.

A biographical drama about the world famous basketball player Ulyana Semyonova, the film follows her path from an Old-Believers community on the South Eastern border of Latvia to international fame, portraying both her personal journey and her symbolic role as a Cold War-era sports icon.

The script was written by Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis and Kārlis Arnolds Avots, who plays the lead role.

Ego Media (Latvia) produced the film in coproduction with Allfilm (Estonia), Staron Film (Poland), and Tremora (Lithuania). The National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Polish Film Institute, the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the Riga City Council supported the film.

Ulya was acquired by French outlet B-Rated International ahead of its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard competition of the 79th Cannes Film Festival.