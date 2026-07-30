Slovak Minority Coproduction Broken Voices Wins 2026 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid

OHRID: Czech/Slovak Broken Voices / Sbormistr by Ondřej Provazník won the Large Wave Award for Best Film at the 9th edition of the Beach Film Festival . The festival was held in Ohrid, North Macedonia, from 22 to 26 July 2026, supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency .

The Small Wave Award for a short film went to Estonian On Weary Wings Go By, directed by Anu‑Laura Tuttelberg, while the Macedonian student film Tilting at Windmills directed by Borjan Gagovski received the Small Wave – Student Award.

A total of 54 films were screened at four locations in Ohrid. The festival opened with Hold Onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece), directed by Myrsini Aristidou, produced by One Six One Films, and Filmblades, in coproduction with Fredo Pictures and Graal S.A, and supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture.

Tamara Kotevska’s The Tale of Silyan / Prrikaznata za Siljan, produced by The Cornershop (UK, USA) in coproduction with Macedonian Ciconia Film and Nest Production, was the closing film.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Ohrid.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Best Film:

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Mention:

Impatience of the Heart (Germany)

Directed by Lauro Cress

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

On Weary Wings Go By / Linnud läinud (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Other Awards:

Best Student Film:

Tilting at Windmills (North Macedonia)

Directed by Borjan Gagovski

Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:

Kateřina Falbrová in Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Special Mention for Best Actor / Actress:

Florentina Holzinger in Moon (Austria)

Directed by Kurdwin Ayub