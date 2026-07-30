Slovak Minority Coproduction Broken Voices Wins 2026 Beach Film Festival in Ohrid

The Small Wave Award for a short film went to Estonian On Weary Wings Go By, directed by Anu‑Laura Tuttelberg, while the Macedonian student film Tilting at Windmills directed by Borjan Gagovski received the Small Wave – Student Award.
A total of 54 films were screened at four locations in Ohrid. The festival opened with Hold Onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece), directed by Myrsini Aristidou, produced by One Six One Films, and Filmblades, in coproduction with Fredo Pictures and Graal S.A, and supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture.
Tamara Kotevska’s The Tale of Silyan / Prrikaznata za Siljan, produced by The Cornershop (UK, USA) in coproduction with Macedonian Ciconia Film and Nest Production, was the closing film.
The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Municipality of Ohrid.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Official Competition:
Best Film:
Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Special Mention:
Impatience of the Heart (Germany)
Directed by Lauro Cress
Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
On Weary Wings Go By / Linnud läinud (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
Other Awards:
Best Student Film:
Tilting at Windmills (North Macedonia)
Directed by Borjan Gagovski
Stefan Sifovski Sido Award for Best Actor / Actress:
Kateřina Falbrová in Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Provazník
Special Mention for Best Actor / Actress:
Florentina Holzinger in Moon (Austria)
Directed by Kurdwin Ayub