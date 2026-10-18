Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep Wins 2026 KineNova International Film Festival

SKOPJE: Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep, the feature debut of Palestinian director Rakan Mayasi, won the award for Best Feature Film at the 11th Kinenova International Film Festival , held from 14 to 17 October 2026 in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Miroslav Terzić received the Best Director award for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedeljeposle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia).

Hristo Simeonov and Petar Krumov won Best Screenplay for the Bulgarian/French coproduction My Father’s Shoes, directed by Simeonov.

The international jury was chaired by Turkish director Emin Alper, with Aleksandra Maksimović and Goce Cvetanovski as members.

The festival screened a total of 39 films across three locations. The programme also included workshops with festival laureate Emin Alper, editor Özcan Vardar, director Miroslav Terzić, actor Branislav Trifunović, producer Dejan Iliev and director Goce Cvetanovski. Director Marija Džidževa mentored a filmmaking workshop for children from schools in Skopje’s Kisela Voda municipality.

The festival closed with a screening of the Slovenian/Macedonian coproduction Fantasy, in the presence of director Kukla Kešerović. The film was produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, and Instant with support from the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

KineNova International Film Festival was organised by the Association for Promotion and Development of Film Art Artcinema, and it was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Best Film:

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep (Belgium, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi

Best Director:

Miroslav Terzić for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedeljeposle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Best Screenplay:

Hristo Simeonov and Petar Krumov for My Father's Shoes (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Hristo Simeonov

Produced by Contrast Films

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, Eurimages

Special Mention from the Jury:

In the Shadow (Iran, Sweden)

Directed by Salem Salavati

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Tarik (Serbia)

Directed by Adem Tutić

Produced by Faculty of Dramatic Arts, Belgrade

As the Crow Flies (France)

Directed by Clara Lacombe