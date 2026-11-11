No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman Wins Restarted Skopje Film Festival

SKOPJE: The Norwegian/Iraqi/Swedish coproduction No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman, directed by Halkawt Mustafa, won the Best Film Award at the 26th Skopje Film Festival , which ran from 4 to 9 November 2026. The festival returned after a three-year hiatus, under the leadership of director Tomi Salkovski and curator Nikolaj Nikitin.

The Best Director Award was presented to Gábor Holtai for the Hungarian film Feels Like Home, while the Philippines drama Silenced Nights by Lawrence Fajardo received a Special Mention also in the Dialogues Competition. The Festival Council awarded its Special Award to the Frech film Forsaken / L’Abandon, directed by Vincent Garenq.

This year’s edition introduced the Golden Scopolia Award for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema, presented at the opening ceremony to Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska and Polish cinematographer / director Michał Englert.

The international jury consisted of British producer Steve Abbott, German programmer and festival consultant Daniela Weber, Serbian director and screenwriter Pavle Vučković, Macedonian actress and producer Labina Mitevska, and Macedonian director and screenwriter Darijan Pejovski.

The programme included international festival titles, European Film Academy short films, regional productions, as well as the Macedonian premiere of 17, directed by Kosara Mitić and produced by Black Cat Production (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Serbian Art & Popcorn and Slovenian December.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Dialogues Competition:

Best Film:

No Paradise If You Are Killed by a Woman (Norway, Iraq, Sweden)

Directed by Halkawt Mustafa

Best Director:

Gábor Holtai for Feels Like Home / Itt érzem magam otthon (Hungary)

Produced by CineSuper

Special Mention:

Silenced Nights (Philippines)

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo

Festival Council Awards:

Special Award:

Forsaken / L’Abandon (France)

Directed by Vincent Garenq

Golden Scopolia Award for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema:

Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska

Polish cinematographer and director Michał Englert