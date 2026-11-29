SKOPJE: A new online directory, Film in the Balkans , has been launched to help international producers find production companies, crew, equipment and locations in the Balkans.

The website lists close to 700 production companies, rental houses, studios, postproduction houses and location services in 10 countries: Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Slovenia, and Greece.

The platform also offers a free matching service for producers. A producer can send a request describing what is needed, where and when. The Film in the Balkans team then selects three to five suitable local companies, which will contact the producer within 48 hours. The platform takes no share of the production budget.

The website also covers incentives, permits, paperwork and crew, and everything is linked to its official source.

Film in the Balkans is run from Skopje by a crew led by Igor Aleksov, a director, fixer and president of the Association of Film Professionals of North Macedonia (AFPM).

“We built the directory because the information producers need is often scattered, outdated or available only in local languages. The directory is compiled from public sources but companies can claim their listing free of charge and can request a correction or removal,” says Aleksov.

The team has also started the LinkedIn group, Film in the Balkans: Film Production Network, for producers, service companies and crew working in the region. The group is open to questions about crew, permits and incentives.

Producers planning a shoot in the Balkans can use the request form on the website.