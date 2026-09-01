PRODUCTION: French/Maltese Love Thy Neighbour Enters Postproduction

VALLETTA: French director/writer Siegrid Alnoy has wrapped production on her sophomore feature Love Thy Neighbour / L’Amour du prochain, a low budget French/Maltese coproduction backed by Arts Council Malta and the Malta Film Commission , among others.

The day Beck discovers that his lifelong partner Marianne is ill, he finally decides that he wants to make her happy, he who has always regarded happiness as a calamity. Marianne does not turn down the offer. Quite the contrary: she tells him that she wants to get married, and asks him to be her witness.

Damien Bonnard, Céline Sallette, Ladi Emeruwa, Antonella Axisa, and Erica Muscat play the leading roles.

“This is an unconventional love story with a definite Mediterranean feel. The story centres on Marianne and Beck, who have been together for a long time. Beck has lost his love for life. Marianne loves people and nature, and is ultimately deeply compassionate. Now ill, she wants to marry another man, Zola, and asks Beck to be her witness. This act of love is a crude awakening for Beck. Together, the three of them return to Malta to revisit Marianne’s and Beck’s past there,” producer Anika Psaila Savona told FNE.

Xenia Maingot is producing through Eaux Vives Productions (France), together with Anika Psaila Savona from Arzella Films and Pierre Ellul from Falkun Films (both from Malta). Ambroise Le Guay is also producing. The project has been supported by Arts Council Malta, MEDIA Co-development, Brittany Region, Occitany Region, the Malta Film Commission, and France Télévisions.

The budget is around 1 m EUR.

“The film has been a complex project to bring together financially, particularly given its modest budget. However, the entire team has believed deeply in its potential and its particular beauty. Our team have accepted significant financial and material sacrifices because they strongly believed in the project and they wanted to make the film happen”, said producer Xenia Maingot.

The film was shot from 20 July to 21 August 2026. The production spent five intensive days filming across various locations in Malta, while the remaining 15 shooting days took place in the Brittany region of France.

Love Thy Neighbour is set to be completed in the autumn of 2026, with the world premiere yet to be determined. New Story is the French distributor.

Production Information:

Delegate Producer:

Eaux Vives Productions (France)

Producers:

Arzella Films (Malta)

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Pierre Ellul - Falkun Films (Malta)

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Credits:

Director: Siegrid Alnoy

Screenwriters: Siegrid Alnoy, Sophie Fillieres

DoP: Cyrille Hubert

Composer: Gabriel Scotti, Bertrand Burgalat

Cast: Damien Bonnard, Celine Sallette, Ladi Emeruwa, Antonella Axisa, Erica Muscat