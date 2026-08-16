Montenegro Film Rendezvous: Third Edition Brings Together Leading Names of European Film Industry

HERCEG NOVI: The Film Centre of Montenegro is organising the third edition of the Montenegro Film Rendezvous, which will bring together prominent film authors and professionals, representatives of national film centres, European funds, festivals and leading organisations from the film and audiovisual industry in Herceg Novi starting 22 August 2026. The international industry programme takes place within the 39th Herceg Novi Film Festival .

The international industry programme will connect Montenegrin cinematography with relevant players of the European and regional film scene through masterclasses, workshops, panels and meetings of film professionals, creating space for the development of new projects, coproductions and international cooperation. Montenegrin projects in development and postproduction will be presented through pitching sessions and individual meetings with visiting producers, funds and festival representatives.

"In three years, Montenegro Film Rendezvous has grown from a three-day industry meeting into a seven-day programme. That is the clearest sign of how much interest has grown. Alongside the traditional presentation of new Montenegrin projects, this year we are opening cooperation with producers and authors from francophone countries for the first time. We are also organising a workshop for female filmmakers, and as a new member of the RE-ACT initiative we will host the EAVE on Demand workshop. We will also present to our guests, producers and film professionals from around the world, the recent amendments to the Law on Cinematography, which have just come into force and make Montenegro a more competitive destination for international productions," said Aleksandra Božović, Director of the Film Centre of Montenegro.

This year's edition is led by prominent names of the international film scene. Manuel Alberto Claro, one of the most respected European cinematographers and a longtime collaborator of Lars von Trier, will hold a masterclass on contemporary film language and visual storytelling. Nina Hartstone, Academy Award winner for sound editing on Bohemian Rhapsody, will speak about the creative process of shaping film sound, while the programme will also feature Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić, authors of the Montenegrin documentary To Hold a Mountain / Planina, awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, who will present a case study on the film's journey from Sinjajevina to Sundance.

A special segment of the programme is the MEDIA TV Series Programme, dedicated to the development of scripted television series and regional coproductions. Panels and masterclasses will bring together representatives of regional broadcasters, telecom companies, production houses and European experts, and will be open to the public, giving professionals, students and anyone interested the chance to take part in discussions on the development and future of television content.

An important part of the Montenegro Film Rendezvous is also dedicated to developing new talent and building a more inclusive film industry. The Female Filmmakers Workshop, run by the Film Centre of Montenegro in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute, focuses on empowering women and increasing their representation in the film industry.

The programme also includes the regional acting workshop ReActing+, a new module of the ReActing as a Star programme, supported by the British Council. The workshop brings together talented young actors from the region, and offers them space for professional development, exchange of experience and networking.

In cooperation with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, OIF), the New African Voices programme will also be presented, giving audiences the chance to discover projects in development as well as films by prominent directors and producers from francophone countries.

As part of the RE-ACT programme, which Montenegro joined in 2026, the EAVE on Demand RE-ACT workshop will also take place. During Montenegro Film Rendezvous, several film events of special significance will be presented, including a screening of the Greek/Montenegrin coproduction Life in a Beat, the promotion of the Film Centre of Montenegro's monograph and the Montenegrin premiere of Black Trumpet.

Montenegro Film Rendezvous is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Municipality of Herceg Novi, and JUK Herceg Fest, which is also the producer of the Herceg Novi Film Festival - Montenegro Film Festival. This year's edition is also organised in cooperation with the Embassy of France in Montenegro, the French Institute in Montenegro, the British Council, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Friends of this year's edition of Montenegro Film Rendezvous are: Air Montenegro, Mola Wine, Nescafé, Nestlé, and Cine Wine.

Montenegro Film Rendezvous takes place from 22 to 28 August 2026 in Herceg Novi, within the 39th Herceg Novi Film Festival. Full programme and accreditation details are available at www.mfrv.me, and media inquiries can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .