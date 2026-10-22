GRANTS: Film Centre of Montenegro Announces Production Grants

PODGORICA: The Film Centre of Montenegro has distributed 1,302,000 EUR as production grants for 22 projects including feature films, long documentaries, minority coproductions, and films already in production.

Two feature films from 15 submitted projects received production grants: Place after Darkness / Mjestonakon tame by Ivan Salatić, produced by Meander Film (300,000 EUR), and Nothing Will Be Names After Me / Po meni se ništanećezvati by Đorđe Vojvodić, produced by Bitter Frames Production (332,000 EUR).

A total of 170,000 EUR was allocated for seven projects already in production, 130,000 EUR for four long documentaries (out of nine submitted projects), and 370,000 EUR for nine Montenegrin minority coproductions (chosen from among 41 registered projects).

The grants were announced on 20 October 2026.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.