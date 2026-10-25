Stefan Đorđević’s Wind, Talk to Me Wins Big at Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026

PODGORICA: The Serbian/Slovenian/Croatian coproduction Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom directed by Stefan Đorđević took home the Best Film award of the Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026 on 24 October.

The AFA awards were presented in 10 categories at a ceremony held at the Museum of Nautical Heritage in Port Montenegro in Tivat, which is the main partner of the event.

Stefan Đorđević also scooped the Best Director and Best Debut Film awards for Wind, Talk to Me, making the film the biggest winner of the night.

Meanwhile, the festival favorite DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia) by Georgi M. Unkovski, which led the race with seven nominations, secured the award for Rising Star (Arif Jakup).

In the acting categories, Noomi Rapace was named Best Leading Actress for her role in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India) by Teona Strugar Mitevska, while Best Leading Actor went to Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria) by Vladimir Tagić.

In the TV series competition, the critically acclaimed The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović, triumphed as Best TV Series. The show’s success was further cemented by wins in the acting categories, with Feđa Štukan taking home the award for Best Leading Actor for The Hollow / Kotlina and Snežana Vidović winning Best Leading Actress for the same TV series.

The winners were selected by over 800 members of the Film and TV Academy of the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the members of the Adriatic Region Festival Network: Sarajevo Film Festival, Auteur Film Festival Belgrade and Zagreb Film Festival.

2026 ADRIATIC FILM AND TV AWARD WINNERS:

Film Awards:

Best Film:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

Best Leading Actress:

Noomi Rapace in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Best Leading Actor:

Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

Rising Star:

Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

Best Director:

Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Best Scriptwriter:

Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT

Best Debut Film:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

TV Series Awards:

Best TV Series:

The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Best Leading Actress in a TV Series:

Snežana Vidović in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Best Leading Actor in a TV Series:

Feđa Štukan in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović