STRASBOURG: The Montenegrin majority coproduction To Hold a Mountain / Planina co-directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić was screened on 23 November 2026 at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg within a programme marking Montenegro's chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. The screening was organised by the Permanent Mission of Montenegro to the Council of Europe and the Film Centre of Montenegro .

To Hold a Mountain was watched by representatives of member states of the Council of Europe and the Montenegrin diaspora in Strasbourg, being introduced by the permanent representative of Montenegro at the Council of Europe, Ambassador Dragana Šćepanović, and the executive director of Eurimages, Elise Jalladeau.

After the screening, a conversation was held with the director Petar Glomazić and the protagonists of the film, Mileva Gara Jovanović and Nada Stanišić.

"It was especially important for us that Gara and Nada were with us in Strasbourg. The audience talked with them and with Peter Glomazić long after the screening, and this shows how much this story from Sinjajevina means to people who do not know Montenegro closely. The film was supported by the Council of Europe through the pan-European fund Eurimages, so this was a natural place for its screening. For us, chairing the Committee of Ministers is an opportunity to present a Montenegrin film in Strasbourg, and in March 2027, we will return with Montenegrin Film Days at the Cosmos cinema," said the director of the Film Centre of Montenegro, Aleksandra Božović, in a statement.

The film follows Gara and her daughter Nada, who spend their summers in Sinjajevina, one of the largest mountain pastures in Europe. Their lives are threatened by plans to establish a military training ground on the mountain. While Gara becomes one of the leaders of the fight for the preservation of Sinjajevina, Nada is faced with growing up, family heritage and questions of her own future.

To Hold a Mountain was produced by Ardor Films d.o.o. (Montenegro) and Wake Up Films (Serbia), in coproduction with Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, and Cvinger Film, having Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer.

It has been selected as Montenegro’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category, and it is also eligible for an Oscar in the Documentary Feature category.

To Hold a Mountain is nominated for the 39th European Film Awards in two categories, European Film and European Documentary Film, being the first Montenegrin film nominated for this award. It also has five nominations for International Documentary Association (IDA) awards.

To Hold a Mountain had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, followed by the Grand Prix Award at the Millennium Docs Against Gravity, the Grand Jury Award and Best Director of a Documentary Feature at the RiverRun IFF, the Jury Award for Best Documentary at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul IFF, the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Documentary Film at the Sarajevo Film Festival, and the Audience Award and the Dandelion Award for best film in the Regional Competition of the 17th Underhill Fest.

The film will be released in theatres across the United States starting 16 December 2026, by Submarine Deluxe. It will also be available on HBO and HBO Max from January 2027.