21 projects selected for Young Horizons Industry 2026

The selection for Young Horizons Industry 2026 has been announced, with 21 projects aimed at kids and youth recommended from a record-breaking number of 163 submissions from across the world. Young Horizons Industry will take place from 28 to 30 September in Warsaw. The calls for the non-pitching section Project Pool and for the accreditations are now open.

Popular themes

As in previous editions, the selected projects span a wide range of genres, including comedy, adventure, fantasy, crime, sports, and drama. Among this year’s lineup, there are a vibrant animated comedy series that follows the hilariously bizarre misadventures of animals with an unexpected ending, a quirky series that explores a topic of menstruation, a documentary about Danish cyclists’ team, adaptations of popular book IPs, and a screen adaptation of a successful stage play by the writer of “Pocahontas”.

The selection also reflects emerging trends shaping contemporary storytelling. Themes such as AI and algorithms are increasingly finding their way into family films, demonstrating the creators’ ambition to address ongoing social changes and tell stories that resonate with the everyday experiences of young audiences.

Representation by sections, format, target groups, countries

By section

16 in development

5 work in progress

By format

5 animated films

4 live-action films

1 hybrid film (live-action, animation, transmedia)

8 animated series

1 documentary series

2 hybrid series (animation, document)

By target group

5 – preschool

15 – children 7–9

13 – children 10–12

2 – teens 13–15

2 – youth 16+

By country

The final selection represents 13 countries (including co-production countries). Most projects come from Poland (5) and Denmark (4), followed by Norway (3) and Germany (2), with Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, and Serbia presenting 1 project each. 4 projects are already confirmed as international co-productions with countries such as Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, and Poland. The majority of projects express a willingness to look for a potential international co-producer at Young Horizons Industry.

Returning producers and companies

“We are delighted to welcome back production companies that have chosen to present their new projects in Warsaw, including Animoon, Letko, WJTeam, Sense Production, GotFat Productions, Under Ski Tower, as well as Producers LINK alumni David Leader and Kjersti Greger, and Young Horizons Lab alumni Isavella Alopoudi, Marcin Osiadacz, and Marek Lachowicz. We perceive their return as a strong vote of confidence in the Young Horizons Industry and as a sign of their appreciation of our forum’s value as a space for meaningful connections and the development of new projects”, says Anna E. Dziedzic, Head of Young Horizons Industry.

Selection committee members

The submissions were carefully reviewed by an international selection committee consisting of industry experts: Simon Crowe, CEO of SC Films International (UK); Marjolijn Janknegt, Sales & Acquisitions Manager at In the Air (The Netherlands); Michał Broniszewski, Head of Distribution and Sales at Galapagos Films (Poland); Shabnam Rezaei, Producer and Co-founder of Big Bad Boo Studios (Canada/Austria); Łukasz Osiecki, Programme Editor – Children and Family at TVP (Poland); and Mirko Goran Marijanac, Media Sales Executive at DeAPlaneta Entertainment (Spain/Poland).

Award partners

The projects selected for the pitching sessions are eligible for awards funded by our partners: WFDiF – Documentary and Feature Film Studio, Wroclaw Feature Film Studio, ATM Virtual, Aeroplan Studios, No Problemo Music, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, m:brane, and CEE Animation Forum.

List of the selected projects

In Development

Alfie’s Alright!

Series / animation / children 7–9

Produced by: Compass Films (Iceland)

Bolek and Lolek: The Mystery of El Dorado

Film / animation / children 7–12

Produced by: Under Ski Tower (Poland)

Christmas at Ram’s Inn

Film / live-action / children 7–12

Produced by: 73 Eyes Film Production (Norway)

Lita

Series / documentary, animation / children 10–12

Produced by: Klipp Fiction (Norway)

Natural Selection

Series / animation / children 7–9

Produced by: Neda Film (Greece)

Co-produced by: Fabian&Fred (Germany), A Private View Media (Belgium)

Ninjana

Film / live-action, animation, transmedia / children 7–12

Produced by: Ninjana Fiksjon (Norway)

Norm & Gnomes

Film / animation / children 7–9

Produced by: Blue Light Pictures (Czech Republic)

Pixel

Series / animation / children 7–12

Produced by: Indyca (Italy)

Co-produced by: So What (Italy)

Pola and the Christmas Catastrophe

Film / live-action / children 10–12

Produced by: Watchout Studio (Poland)

Pony, Pony

Series / animation / children 7–9

Produced by: Nice Ninja (Denmark)

Awarded at m:brane – direct access to the official selection

Showtime

Film / live-action / children 7–12

Produced by: Sense Production (Serbia)

Co-produced by: Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Snow White and Me

Film / animation / children 7–12

Produced by: Playwrite D&P UG (Germany)

Co-produced by: Epsilon Film (Germany)

Sportsville

Series / animation / preschool, children 7–9

Produced by: Animwood Studio (Poland)

Strawberry Weeks

Series / documentary, animation / children 10–12, teenagers 13–15, youth 16+

Produced by: GotFat Productions (Denmark)

Toru Superfox. Superhero

Film / animation / preschool

Produced by: Animoon (Poland)

Co-produced by: Letko (Poland), Momli (Poland)

Valdra

Series / animation / children 7–12

Produced by: Skjaldborn (Denmark)

Work in Progress

Back to Tomioka

Film / animation / children 10–12, teenagers 13–15, youth 16+

Produced by: Foliascope (France)

Co-produced by: WJTeam (Poland) Cinemon (Hungary), Wrong Men (Belgium), GS Animation / Grupa Smacznego (Poland)

Breakaway

Series / documentary / children 10–12

Produced by: Hansen & Pedersen (Denmark)

Cargo Crazy

Series / animation / preschool, children 7–12

Produced by: ROBO Lab (Bulgaria)

Meow Clique

Series / animation / preschool, children 7–9

Produced by: Letko (Poland)

Co-produced by: Studio Filmów Rysunkowych (Poland)

Mr Ravioli

Film / live-action / preschool, children 7–9

Produced by: Dreamer Joint Venture (Germany)

Co-produced by: Silver Frame (Poland)

DISCOVER THE SELECTED PROJECTS

Accreditation is open

The accreditation is open. Early bird passes are available until 10 August.

Get your accreditation.

Call for Project Pool is open

The call for projects for the Project Pool is open from 7 to 21 July.

Project Pool is a non-pitching networking format designed for selected projects (script / in development / work-in-progress) looking for partners and co-production opportunities or feedback. Participants meet industry guests in a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one table meetings, where they can present their projects in a more targeted way. The projects shortlisted for the Project Pool gain visibility on the Young Horizons Industry website, event platform, and in the catalogue. Project Pool is positioned between the main pitching selection and regular accredited participants, offering increased visibility and structured networking opportunities.

More information about the Project Pool.

Partners

Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and City of Warsaw.

Partners Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Łódź Film Commission, Silesia Film Commission, Podkarpackie Film Commission, Krakow Film Commission, DCF Lower Silesia Film Centre, Gdańsk Film Fund, Poznań Film Commission, KIPA – Polish Producers Alliance, SPPA – Polish Animation Producers Association, Cinekid for Professionals, Animation Production Days, m:brane, CEE Animation Forum, Just Film Industry Days, Children’s Media Conference, WFDiF – Documentary and Feature Film Studio, WFF – Wroclaw Feature Film Studio, Aeroplan, DeAPlaneta Entertainment, No Problemo Music, ATM Virtual, Cineuropa, The Animation Journal, Film New Europe, Licensing Magazine.