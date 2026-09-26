YOUNG GALA | WINNERS OF THE 51ST PFF

The verdict of the Short Film Competition Jury at the 51 st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia has now been announced. The winners of this year’s special awards were also announced during the Young Gala on Friday, 25 th September 2026.

The Short Film Competition Jury, comprising:

Ewa Braun – Chairperson

Joanna Szymańska

Bartosz M. Kowalski

after viewing the 28 films selected for the Short Film Competition, awarded:

The Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Short Film

A cash prize of PLN 15,000. The award is sponsored by the Festival’s Patron, Energa SA

Case No., directed by Patrycja Polkowska

Special Prize

A cash prize of PLN 10,000 and a non-exclusive licence valued at PLN 15,000 from the Educational Film Studio

They Were All Named Anzhelika, directed by Aleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kutsen

Special Mention

A cash prize of PLN 5,000

The Knot, directed by Izabela Zubrycka

Award for Best Cinematographer

Production support worth PLN 20,000 in the form of equipment hire – funded by Heliograf

Patryk Roman for the film Recess, directed by Jana Saczka

THE JANUSZ KORCZAK GOLDEN LITTLE LIONS AWARD

Section Partner: KGHM Polska Miedź; Award Sponsor: Telewizja Polska

Too Old for Fairy Tales 3, directed by Kristoffer Rus

JOURNALISTS’ AWARD

Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

CICAE JURY AWARD FOR A DIRECTING DEBUT OR SECOND FILM

A Free Woman, directed by Eliza Godlewska and Alan Ruczyński

YOUTH JURY AWARD

National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute

Liquid States, directed by Maria Wider

ART HOUSE CINEMAS ASSOCIATION AWARD

Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

THE POLISH CINEMA ASSOCIATION’S ‘AMBER LIONS’ AWARD

for the film Good Home, directed by Wojciech Smarzowski, to the film’s producer and distributor for the highest box-office takings in Polish cinemas during the 2025–2026 season

THE ‘AUDIO DESCRIPTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD FROM THE DE FACTO ASSOCIATION AND THE KINO DOSTĘPNE FOUNDATION

JURY’S SPECIAL MENTION

A cash prize of PLN 2,500

Bartosz Wokan (scriptwriter) and Magdalena Dudowicz (script consultant) for the audio description in the film 13 Days Till Summer, directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski

THE ‘AUDIO DESCRIPTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD FROM THE DE FACTO ASSOCIATION AND THE KINO DOSTĘPNE FOUNDATION

AUDIENCE AWARD

A cash prize of PLN 5,000

Alicja Maciejewska (scriptwriter) and Magdalena Dudowicz (script consultant) for the audio description in the film Skrzyżowanie, directed by Dominika Montean

THE ‘FILM FOR THE CLIMATE’ AWARD FOR THE MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRODUCTION

Award sponsor: Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

The Honorary Organiser of the Competition is the “Film for the Climate” Association | The National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers is the Content Partner for the Award within the Competition

in the Feature Film category:

producers and implementation of eco-friendly solutions: Kamil Janik and Patrycja Strzyżewska in the production of the film A Free Woman, directed by Eliza Godlewska and Alan Ruczyński

THE ‘FILM FOR THE CLIMATE’ AWARD FOR THE MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRODUCTION

Award sponsor: Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

The Honorary Organiser of the Competition is the “Film for the Climate” Association | The National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers is the Content Partner for the Award within the Competition

in the Short Film category:

the implementation of eco-friendly solutions by Jagoda Surzycka (creative producer) and Gabriela Rybołowicz (production manager) in the production of the film The Knot, directed by Izabela Zubrycka, produced by Katarzyna Staszczy and Jagoda Surzycka

THE ‘DON QUIXOTE’ AWARD FROM THE POLISH FEDERATION OF FILM DISCUSSION CLUBS

Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

AWARD FROM POLISH FILM FESTIVALS AND REVIEWS ABROAD

Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

GDAŃSK RADIO “GOLDEN CLAQUEUR” AWARD

The Time That Never Came, directed by Julia Rogowska

GQ POLAND AWARD FOR A CINEMATIC VISIONARY

Mikołaj Bukrewicz in the film Less of a Stranger, directed by Kristoffer Rus

HARPER’S BAZAAR POLAND DISCOVERY

Agata Trzebuchowska, director, and Maciej Edelman, director of photography for the film Sick

MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSPECTIVE – DR IRENA ERIS BRAND AWARD

Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska, Jaśmina Polak, Magda Koleśnik and Monika Frajczyk for the film EXOTIC, directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

ZWIERCIADŁO’ MONTHLY MAGAZINE AWARD: STRONG START

Patrycja Polkowska, director of the film Case No.

INTERIA ‘ON THE WAVE’ AWARD

Patrycja Polkowska, director of the film Case No.

AWARD FOR BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

presented by the Polish Post-Production Association and the Pomeranian Film Foundation in Gdynia

Sebastian Dominik, Supervisor, and Lumiere de Cinema for the film Less of a Stranger, directed by Kristoffer Rus

AWARD FOR BEST CASTING DIRECTION

Guild of Polish Casting Directors

Nina Gold, Martin Ware and Paulina Krajnik for the film Good Boy, directed by Jan Komasa

ENERGA TURNS ON EMOTIONS AT THE 51st POLISH FILM FESTIVAL

1st place – Klaudia Cieślak

2nd place – Jakub Szwed

3rd place – Zuzanna Deyna