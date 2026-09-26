26-09-2026

YOUNG GALA | WINNERS OF THE 51ST PFF

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    YOUNG GALA | WINNERS OF THE 51ST PFF credit: Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

    The verdict of the Short Film Competition Jury at the 51st Polish Film Festival in Gdynia has now been announced. The winners of this year’s special awards were also announced during the Young Gala on Friday, 25th September 2026.

    The Short Film Competition Jury, comprising:

    Ewa Braun – Chairperson
    Joanna Szymańska
    Bartosz M. Kowalski

    after viewing the 28 films selected for the Short Film Competition, awarded:

    The Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Short Film

    A cash prize of PLN 15,000. The award is sponsored by the Festival’s Patron, Energa SA

    Case No., directed by Patrycja Polkowska

    Special Prize

    A cash prize of PLN 10,000 and a non-exclusive licence valued at PLN 15,000 from the Educational Film Studio

    They Were All Named Anzhelika, directed by Aleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kutsen

    Special Mention

    A cash prize of PLN 5,000

    The Knot, directed by Izabela Zubrycka

    Award for Best Cinematographer

    Production support worth PLN 20,000 in the form of equipment hire – funded by Heliograf

    Patryk Roman for the film Recess, directed by Jana Saczka

    THE JANUSZ KORCZAK GOLDEN LITTLE LIONS AWARD
    Section Partner: KGHM Polska Miedź; Award Sponsor: Telewizja Polska
    Too Old for Fairy Tales 3, directed by Kristoffer Rus

    JOURNALISTS’ AWARD
    Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

    CICAE JURY AWARD FOR A DIRECTING DEBUT OR SECOND FILM
    A Free Woman, directed by Eliza Godlewska and Alan Ruczyński

    YOUTH JURY AWARD
    National Film Archive – Audiovisual Institute
    Liquid States, directed by Maria Wider

    ART HOUSE CINEMAS ASSOCIATION AWARD
    Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

    THE POLISH CINEMA ASSOCIATION’S ‘AMBER LIONS’ AWARD
    for the film Good Home, directed by Wojciech Smarzowski, to the film’s producer and distributor for the highest box-office takings in Polish cinemas during the 2025–2026 season

    THE ‘AUDIO DESCRIPTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD FROM THE DE FACTO ASSOCIATION AND THE KINO DOSTĘPNE FOUNDATION
    JURY’S SPECIAL MENTION
    A cash prize of PLN 2,500
    Bartosz Wokan (scriptwriter) and Magdalena Dudowicz (script consultant) for the audio description in the film 13 Days Till Summer, directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski

    THE ‘AUDIO DESCRIPTION OF THE YEAR’ AWARD FROM THE DE FACTO ASSOCIATION AND THE KINO DOSTĘPNE FOUNDATION
    AUDIENCE AWARD
    A cash prize of PLN 5,000
    Alicja Maciejewska (scriptwriter) and Magdalena Dudowicz (script consultant) for the audio description in the film Skrzyżowanie, directed by Dominika Montean

    THE ‘FILM FOR THE CLIMATE’ AWARD FOR THE MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRODUCTION
    Award sponsor: Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
    The Honorary Organiser of the Competition is the “Film for the Climate” Association | The National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers is the Content Partner for the Award within the Competition

    in the Feature Film category:
    producers and implementation of eco-friendly solutions: Kamil Janik and Patrycja Strzyżewska in the production of the film A Free Woman, directed by Eliza Godlewska and Alan Ruczyński

    THE ‘FILM FOR THE CLIMATE’ AWARD FOR THE MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRODUCTION
    Award sponsor: Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
    The Honorary Organiser of the Competition is the “Film for the Climate” Association | The National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers is the Content Partner for the Award within the Competition

    in the Short Film category:
    the implementation of eco-friendly solutions by Jagoda Surzycka (creative producer) and Gabriela Rybołowicz (production manager) in the production of the film The Knot, directed by Izabela Zubrycka, produced by Katarzyna Staszczy and Jagoda Surzycka

    THE ‘DON QUIXOTE’ AWARD FROM THE POLISH FEDERATION OF FILM DISCUSSION CLUBS
    Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

    AWARD FROM POLISH FILM FESTIVALS AND REVIEWS ABROAD
    Through the Wall, directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

    GDAŃSK RADIO “GOLDEN CLAQUEUR” AWARD
    The Time That Never Came, directed by Julia Rogowska

    GQ POLAND AWARD FOR A CINEMATIC VISIONARY
    Mikołaj Bukrewicz in the film Less of a Stranger, directed by Kristoffer Rus

    HARPER’S BAZAAR POLAND DISCOVERY
    Agata Trzebuchowska, director, and Maciej Edelman, director of photography for the film Sick

    MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSPECTIVE – DR IRENA ERIS BRAND AWARD
    Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska, Jaśmina Polak, Magda Koleśnik and Monika Frajczyk for the film EXOTIC, directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

    ZWIERCIADŁO’ MONTHLY MAGAZINE AWARD: STRONG START
    Patrycja Polkowska, director of the film Case No.

    INTERIA ‘ON THE WAVE’ AWARD
    Patrycja Polkowska, director of the film Case No.

    AWARD FOR BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    presented by the Polish Post-Production Association and the Pomeranian Film Foundation in Gdynia
    Sebastian Dominik, Supervisor, and Lumiere de Cinema for the film Less of a Stranger, directed by Kristoffer Rus

    AWARD FOR BEST CASTING DIRECTION
    Guild of Polish Casting Directors
    Nina Gold, Martin Ware and Paulina Krajnik for the film Good Boy, directed by Jan Komasa

    ENERGA TURNS ON EMOTIONS AT THE 51st POLISH FILM FESTIVAL
    1st place – Klaudia Cieślak

    2nd place – Jakub Szwed

    3rd place – Zuzanna Deyna

    Published in Poland

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