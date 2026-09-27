FNE at Gdynia 2026: Through the Wall Wins Golden Lion for Best Film

GDYNIA : Through the Wall by Maciej Sobieszczański won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 51st Polish Film Festival ( PFF ) in Gdynia, which closed on 26 September 2026 at the Musical Theatre in Gdynia.

The Silver Lion went to Tell Me What You Feel directed by Łukasz Ronduda. The festival also honoured Halina Prugar-Ketling with the Platinum Lion for lifetime achievement. The Golden Claw, the “Andrzej Żuławski” Award, went to Hot Spot directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska.

Individual awards highlighted a wide range of artistic achievements: Paweł Pawlikowski won Best Director for Fatherland, Bartek Bartosik and Naqqash Khalid received Best Screenplay for Good Boy, and Jolanta Dylewska won Best Cinematography for Through the Wall. Hot Spot also received awards for music, sound and costumes, while Good Boy was recognised for editing and also received the Audience Award.

Acting awards went to Jaśmina Polak for Best Actress and Anson Boon for Best Actor, for Exotic and Good Boy, respectively. Monika Frajczyk and Jacek Koman received the supporting acting awards, while Jan Sałasiński was honoured for his professional acting debut in Tell Me What You Feel.

The festival was held 21 – 26 September 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prize Golden Lion:

Through the Wall / Przez ścianę (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Silver Lion:

Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Paweł Pawlikowski for Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland)

Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Lower Silesian Film Fund, the Silesian Film Fund, EC1

Best Screenplay:

Bartek Bartosik, Naqqash Khalid for Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Recorded Picture Company, Venatu Capital Ltd, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the Kuyavia-Pomerania Regional Government, the Kuyawy Pomorze Film Fund, BellaTOFIFEST International Film Festival, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Desmar

Best Leading Actress:

Jaśmina Polak in EXOTIC (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Produced by Mozaika Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Leading Actor:

Anson Boon in Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Best Supporting Actress:

Monika Frajczyk in EXOTIC (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska

Best Supporting Actor:

Jacek Koman in Our Revolution / Nasza rewolucja (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Next Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Acting Debut:

Jan Sałasiński in Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda

Produced by Koskino

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Jolanta Dylewska for Through the Wall / Przez ścianę (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Sobieszczański

Best Music:

Marcin Macuk and Zuzanna Wrońska for Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Produced by Madants

Coproduced by Neda Film, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Canal + Polska, Moderator Inwestycje

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Canal + Polska, TVN Warner Bros Discovery, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, Film i Väst, Faliro House

Best Set Design:

Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Best Sound:

Marcin Lenarczyk for Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Best Makeup:

Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, Thomas Foldberg, Agnieszka Józefina Sasim, Aneta Brzozowska for Tears of Neon / Violetta Villas (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Bielawska

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Contrast Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Łódź Film Commission, Silesia Film, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Best Costumes:

Katarzyna Lewińska for Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Audience Award:

Good Boy / Dobry chłopiec (Poland, UK)

Directed by Jan Komasa

Platinum Lion:

Haliny Prugar-Ketling

The Golden Claw, the “Andrzej Żuławski” Award:

Hot Spot (Poland, Greece)

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczyńska