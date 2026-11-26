PARIS: The Wajda School and the Polish Institute in Paris will showcase seven Polish film projects seeking international coproduction partners at a pitching event in Paris on 3 December 2026. The selection features five fiction films and two documentaries, bringing together emerging and established Polish filmmakers looking to develop international industry connections.

Organised by the Wajda Film School and the Polish Institute in Paris, in partnership with Arras Days and the Arras Film Festival, the event will offer French producers and other international film industry professionals an opportunity to discover the projects and explore potential collaboration.

The fiction selection opens with Komputer, a 90-minute psychological thriller with sci-fi elements directed by Tomasz Wróbel and produced by Julia Jendrysik for RizzFilms. Set in 1969, the film follows a computer scientist developing an experimental machine under an authoritarian regime. When the machine's chatbot begins generating increasingly disturbing responses, the experiment takes an unexpected turn. The project received development support from the Polish Film Institute and was presented at New Horizons Studio+ in 2025, where it received an award from the Polish Producers Guild.

Another historical project, The Prophet, directed by Dorota Welchman (Loving Vincent, The Peasants), explores the life of Polish poet Adam Mickiewicz during his years in 19th-century Paris. Written by Zbigniew Szczerbetka and produced by Sean Bobbitt for BreakThru Films, the 150-minute historical psychological drama examines Mickiewicz's involvement with a religious sect and the complicated relationships between the women in his life. The production is currently seeking French and German coproduction partners.

Contemporary migration and social issues are at the centre of Tapiwa's Story, a drama directed by Greg Zgliński and written by Kamil Dąbrowski, Camilla Wilson and Nyasha Mazhata. The film follows a Zimbabwean student who moves to Warsaw, where immigration bureaucracy, financial difficulties and an increasingly unstable personal situation challenge his attempts to build a new life.

The remaining fiction projects includeRenia, a roadmovie written and directed by Katarzyna Markowicz, about a piano professor facing a terminal diagnosis who attempts to reconnect with her estranged sister, and Brothers from Kerala, a psychological thriller and family drama written by Kamil Dąbrowski and Magda Tereszczuk. The latter follows an Indian immigrant in Poland whose seemingly settled existence is disrupted when his brother becomes involved in a visa fraud network. The project is produced by Autograf Film.

The documentary selection features Short Stories about Lucia, directed and produced by Agnieszka Iwańska for Seven Films. The film offers an intimate portrait of American writer Lucia Berlin, reconstructing her life through the memories of her son David and previously unpublished archival materials.

The second documentary, The Gap, directed by Paweł Ferdek and written by the director, examines everyday life in the strategically sensitive Suwałki region in north-eastern Poland. Against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, the film explores how the changing security landscape influences the decisions and daily experiences of local families and communities. It is produced by Siarhei Marchyk and Marita Bierońska for Marchello Production and Inbornmedia.

The pitching sessions will be supported by two industry professionals offering guidance on project development and presentation. Isabelle Fauvel, founder of Initiative Film and, more recently, Silence&Conversation, brings more than 30 years of experience in film development, script consultancy and international talent development. Joanna Malicka, a producer, pitching coach and screenplay consultant, specialises in project development and international film markets.

The Paris event aims to strengthen ties between the Polish and French film industries while creating opportunities for the selected projects to secure international partners and advance their development.

Admission to the event is by invitation only.

Should you wish to attend, please kindly contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

PROJECTS AND CREDITS:

Komputer

Director: Tomasz Wróbel

Screenwriter: Łukasz Czapski

Producer: Julia Jendrysik

Production company: RizzFilms (Poland)

The Prophet

Director: Dorota Welchman

Screenwriter: Zbigniew Szczerbetka

Producer: Sean Bobbitt

Production company: BreakThru Films (Poland)

Tapiwa's Story

Director: Greg Zgliński

Screenwriter: Kamil Dąbrowski

Additional writers: Camilla Wilson, Nyasha Mazhata

Renia

Director: Katarzyna Markowicz

Screenwriter: Katarzyna Markowicz

Brothers from Kerala

Screenwriters: Magda Tereszczuk, Kamil Dąbrowski

Production company: Autograf Film (Poland)

Short Stories about Lucia

Director: Agnieszka Iwańska

Screenwriter: Agnieszka Iwańska

Producer: Agnieszka Iwańska

Production company: Seven Films (Poland)

The Gap

Director: Paweł Ferdek

Screenwriter: Paweł Ferdek

Producers: Siarhei Marchyk, Marita Bierońska

Production companies: Marchello Production, Inbornmedia (Poland)

WAJDA FILM SCHOOL: DEVELOPING INTERNATIONAL TALENT

Established in 2002 by Andrzej Wajda and Wojciech Marczewski, the Wajda Film School provides a practical link between film development and the international market. Its methodology centres on intensive, master-led workshops in which directors, screenwriters and producers develop their projects with experienced industry tutors, including Paweł Pawlikowski, Ildikó Enyedi, and Volker Schlöndorff.

The School's alumni and projects have achieved recognition at major international festivals. These include Igor Bezinović's Fiume o morte!, winner of the Tiger Award and FIPRESCI Award at Locarno in 2025 and Croatia's Oscar entry; Saule Bliuvaitė's Toxic, which received the Golden Leopard for Best Film at Locarno in 2024 and an EFA nomination; Carla Simón's Summer 1993, winner of the Berlinale Best First Feature Award; and Agnieszka Smoczyńska's Fugue, presented at Cannes Critics' Week.

Wajda School New Talents | Paris is implemented as part of the Wajda School International Programme marking the Year of Andrzej Wajda. The programme is under the patronage of the Polish National Foundation.

The project is co-financed by the Polish National Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage from the Culture Promotion Fund (State Special-Purpose Fund). The Adam Mickiewicz Institute is a project partner, while the Polish Institute in Paris is a co-organiser. The event is organised in cooperation with Arras Days and the Arras Film Festival.