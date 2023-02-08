Visegrad Pitch: Open call for Ukrainian projects

B2B Doc , in collaboration with the Institute of Documentary Film and with the support of the International Visegrad Fund , is looking for Ukrainian documentary projects to take part in the B2B Doc-arranged workshop and pitch at the East Doc Platform (March 24-30, Prague). The call is aimed at industry professionals from the Visegrad countries.The submissions close on February 28, 2023.

The idea of the event is to bring together Ukrainian projects that need funding to continue production, on the one hand, and producers and funders from the Visegrad countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia), on the other. Initially designed as a bigger series of workshops with more participating countries and locations, due to the war circumstances and cut budgets, this will be an event focused on Ukrainian documentary filmmakers.

The four-day workshop will familiarize Ukrainian teams (6-8 projects including the director and producer) with the Visegrad film industries, funding requirements and other nuances which are necessary to know for a successful co-production with the region. It will end with a pitch where the Ukrainian projects will be presented to the Visegrad producers, funds, NGOs and other decision-makers.

The workshop is scheduled for March 24-27, the pitch for March 28 and the participants will also be able to arrange meetings and attend the industry events at the East Doc Platform on March 29-30. The travel costs, accommodation, meals and accreditation for the filmmakers with the selected film projects will be covered by B2B Doc.

Eligible for participation are Ukrainian filmmakers and Ukrainian documentary works-in-progress at any stage of production regardless of the current location of the filmmakers.

The deadline for submissions is February 28, 23:59 pm CET.

This event is created in collaboration with the Institute of Documentary Film, Docudays UA, People in Need Slovakia / One World Slovakia, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights / Watch Docs and Verzio and is supported by the International Visegrad Fund, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the Swedish Institute and Sida.

Find more at dokweb.net and B2B Doc website.