Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2023 Announces Selected Projects

Among the directors whose projects will be showcased are Damian Kocur, Jaak Kilmi, Dovilė Šarutytė, Marius Olteanu and Reinis Kalviņš.
The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will be held 16 – 17 November within the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023), the industry platform of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (3 – 19 November 2023).
Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2023 Selection:
Ants (North Macedonia)
Directed by Marjan Gavrilovski
Produced by Romir Jakupi (Time Laps)
Checkpoints (Israel)
Directed by Rita Borodiyanski
Produced by Osnat Saraga (Ananey Studios)
Dawn Chorus (Ukraine)
Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
Produced by Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev and Oleksii Zgonik (Digital Religion LLC)
Dirt in Your Face (Estonia)
Directed by Jaak Kilmi
Produced by Kristian Taska (Taska Film, taska.ee)
Dog Owners (Lithuania)
Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė
Produced by Uljana Kim (Studio Uljana Kim)
Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)
Directed by Sahraa Karimi
Produced by Wanda Adamik Hrycova (Wandal Production, s.r.o.)
Four Funerals and a Wedding (Montenegro)
Directed by Nikola Mijovic
Produced by Maja Kecojevic (Parangal Film)
La Manche (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Anna Gawlita (Kijora Film)
Monte Zombie (Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Danilo Beckovic
Produced by Marko Paljic (Gargantua Films)
Coproduced by Mali Budo
Pogana (Croatia)
Directed by David Kapac
Produced by Rea Rajčić (Eclectica)
Rahma (Turkey)
Directed and produced by Faysal Soysal (Balkon Film Production)
The Bog (Latvia)
Directed by Reinis Kalviņš
Produced by Gints Grūbe (Mistrus Media)
The Elf (Finland)
Directed by Hannes Vartiainen
Produced by Joonas Berghäll (Oktober Oy)
Uncomfortable Beings (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Križnik
Produced by Lija Pogačnik (December)
We Won’t Get Old Together (Romania)
Directed by Marius Olteanu
Produced by Oana Giurgiu (Point Film)
