Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2023 Announces Selected Projects

TALLINN: The 15 projects selected for the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2023 include many debuts as well as sophomore features and promising stories from award-winning directors.

Among the directors whose projects will be showcased are Damian Kocur, Jaak Kilmi, Dovilė Šarutytė, Marius Olteanu and Reinis Kalviņš.

The Baltic Event Co-Production Market will be held 16 – 17 November within the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (13 – 17 November 2023), the industry platform of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (3 – 19 November 2023).

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2023 Selection:

Ants (North Macedonia)

Directed by Marjan Gavrilovski

Produced by Romir Jakupi (Time Laps)

Checkpoints (Israel)

Directed by Rita Borodiyanski

Produced by Osnat Saraga (Ananey Studios)

Dawn Chorus (Ukraine)

Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

Produced by Natalia Libet, Vitalii Sheremetiev and Oleksii Zgonik (Digital Religion LLC)

Dirt in Your Face (Estonia)

Directed by Jaak Kilmi

Produced by Kristian Taska (Taska Film, taska.ee)

Dog Owners (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė

Produced by Uljana Kim (Studio Uljana Kim)

Flight from Kabul (Slovakia)

Directed by Sahraa Karimi

Produced by Wanda Adamik Hrycova (Wandal Production, s.r.o.)

Four Funerals and a Wedding (Montenegro)

Directed by Nikola Mijovic

Produced by Maja Kecojevic (Parangal Film)

La Manche (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Anna Gawlita (Kijora Film)

Monte Zombie (Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Danilo Beckovic

Produced by Marko Paljic (Gargantua Films)

Coproduced by Mali Budo

Pogana (Croatia)

Directed by David Kapac

Produced by Rea Rajčić (Eclectica)

Rahma (Turkey)

Directed and produced by Faysal Soysal (Balkon Film Production)

The Bog (Latvia)

Directed by Reinis Kalviņš

Produced by Gints Grūbe (Mistrus Media)

The Elf (Finland)

Directed by Hannes Vartiainen

Produced by Joonas Berghäll (Oktober Oy)

Uncomfortable Beings (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Križnik

Produced by Lija Pogačnik (December)

We Won’t Get Old Together (Romania)

Directed by Marius Olteanu

Produced by Oana Giurgiu (Point Film)

Click HERE for the press release.