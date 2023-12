Film New Europe would like to thank all its sponsors, supporters and readers, and to wish them a Merry Christmas and a safe, happy and prosperous New Year.

This has been a challenging but rewarding year as we continue to serve our sponsors and partners as the unique voice of our region and the number one news source about small but amazingly creative countries that enrich our European film. Thanks to all our partners and sponsors for another successful year.

Keep on Making and Watching Films in 2024 !