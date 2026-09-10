FNE TV at Venice 2026: Ada Solomon, Producer of I Matter / Eu contez

FNE spoke to Ada Solomon, head of Romania’s microFILM , the producer of I Matter / Eu contez, the debut feature by Roma director Alina Șerban, which screens in Venice Spotlight.

The film is produced by Ada Solomon and Carla Fotea through Romania’s microFILM, Germany’s 2Pilots Filmproduction, and Belgium’s Frakas Productions, in coproduction with ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Lemming Film Belgium, Avanpost Media, Orange & Be tv, Proximus, Shelter Prod, and the Romanian Public Television.

It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Government of Romania, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Film and Audiovisual Centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Tax Shelter Programme of the Belgian Federal Government, Tax shelter.be & ING, and The Belgian Development Cooperation, in association with ZDF/ARTE.

Click HERE for the video interview.