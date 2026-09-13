Q and A with Olimpia Pont Cháfer, Manager of European Work in Progress (EWIP) and International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS)

HAMBURG: FNE spoke with Olimpia Pont Cháfer, Manager of trailblazing industry events European Work in Progress ( EWIP ) and International Film Distribution Summit ( IFDS ), about the highlights of the International Film Distribution Summit 2026, the new partnership with Marché du Film, and the impact of The Best International Innovation Distribution Award.

The 9th European Work in Progress (EWIP) will take place from 28 to 30 September 2026, followed by the 5th International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) from 29 September to 1 October 2026. Both will be held in Hamburg, in the framework of the FilmFest Hamburg Industry Days.

Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA, the European Work in Progress 2026 will showcase 25 promising European feature-length projects which are close to completion or in postproduction, and have at least one producer or coproducer from Europe. They will be subjected for exclusive presentations to international sales agents, distributors, festival curators, and other film professionals.

The 5th International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) is offering dialogue and networking opportunities to analyse and keep in touch with the ever-changing global culture industry. The highlight of the IFDS 2026 is again the Best International Innovation Distribution Award. This year’s 5th Best International Innovation Distribution Award will be supported by the Marché du Film as an official partner of the celebration of excellence in film distribution during the unique international gathering.

What are the highlights of the International Film Distribution Summit (IFDS) 2026?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer: This year’s programme takes us on a truly global journey, bringing together a strong international perspective, innovative ideas and a wide range of approaches to distribution.We will be looking at audience development, data, AI and digital tools, but also at very practical questions around marketing, release strategies and alternative distribution models.

We are particularly interested in examples that challenge established ways of working and show how films can become more visible, more accessible and ultimately reach their audiences.

With perspectives from Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia, this year’s programme looks beyond the established European distribution landscape, opening up new perspectives and creating space to learn from different markets and approaches. From our Africa–Europe keynote on collaboration across continents to sessions exploring South Korea, Tunisia and Latin America, the programme reflects the diversity and changing dynamics of distribution today.

The Best International Innovation Distribution Award is another key highlight, celebrating innovative approaches to bringing films to audiences and engaging new generations of cinema-goers.This year, the Award goes to Vladimir Kokh, founder and CEO of KMBO, in recognition of his bold and forward-thinking approach to independent film distribution. Under his leadership, KMBO has become a distinctive force in the French market, championing new talent and bringing ambitious animation and family films to audiences. With Little KMBO and his growing involvement in production, Kokh has expanded the role of a distributor beyond the traditional theatrical model. His recent acquisition of Gebeka Films further reflects his commitment to building a strong future for independent and young-audience cinema.

Ultimately, we want IFDS 2026 to offer a combination of practical knowledge and international exchange, giving participants the possibility to leave fully inspired by new ideas, new perspectives and new connections that they can take back into their own work.



FNE: How did the partnership with the Marché du Film start, and what are your main objectives for it?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer: The partnership grew from a shared belief in the importance of international collaboration, in creating stronger connections across the film industry, and in recognising the important role that distribution plays within the film value chain.

The Marché du Film has a unique international network, and through this partnership we can create new opportunities for exchange between different parts and generations of the industry. As an official partner of the Best International Innovation Distribution Award, the Marché is supporting the recognition of innovative approaches to film distribution.

The collaboration also brings selected Cannes Makers alumni to Hamburg to attend IFDS and European Work in Progress (EWIP). This gives emerging professionals the opportunity to expand their networks and meet key players in sales, distribution and financing, while bringing new voices and perspectives into our events.

Our main objective is to create connections that can lead to new ideas, new collaborations and, ultimately, positive change in the international film industry.





FNE: Looking back at previous winners of The Best International Innovation Distribution Award, how has that recognition helped boost their business?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer: The award has given us the opportunity to shine a light on companies that are pushing the boundaries of film distribution and finding new ways to connect films with audiences. Our previous winners, from NEON and Elastica Films to Lucky Red and, most recently, Charades, represent very different approaches and markets, but all share a strong and distinctive vision for distribution.

The award is not necessarily about creating success from scratch, these are already established and successful companies. What we want to do is recognise their innovative work, give it an international platform, and highlight them as examples and sources of inspiration for others in the industry. Above all, the award reinforces the importance of distribution as a creative and strategic part of the film value chain.

We are particularly pleased when the award generates further visibility and opens new conversations and connections for the award honourees.

For us, the most important thing is that the award creates recognition for innovation and shows the wider industry that there are different ways of doing distribution, and that those approaches deserve to be seen, shared and celebrated.

FNE: Following EWIP's transition to Hamburg in 2025, how has the platform grown in 2026?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer: Since moving to Hamburg in 2025, European Work in Progress (EWIP) has grown not only in its international reach, but also through the synergies we have created with the FilmFest Hamburg Industry Days, creating more opportunities for producers and filmmakers to meet distributors, sales agents, festivals and other professionals.

We are also seeing more and more industry professionals attending EWIP, which is extremely encouraging. The growing presence of all these decisions makers creates more possibilities for the projects to find partners and develop their international potential. This is really important to us because EWIP is not only about presenting the selected projects, it is about creating the right environment around them and facilitate the participants in becoming more connected, more international and more relevant to the professionals who can help these films move forward.



FNE: When you are selecting projects for EWIP, what elements do you look for in a film in postproduction to ensure it has potential for sales agents and local distributors?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer : There is always a combination of aspects that we consider: artistic quality, the story and its potential audience, the cinematic language, the cast, and of course the project’s international and market potential.

We are not looking for films that fit a particular formula. We are very interested in projects that have something distinctive about them, whether that is their subject, their way of telling a story, their visual language or the filmmaker’s perspective. At the same time, we want to offer a diverse selection of films, reflecting the different interests and line-ups of the professionals attending EWIP, so that everyone can find projects that are relevant and exciting to them.

We also ask ourselves whether the project has the potential to travel internationally and whether there is a clear opportunity for sales agents and distributors to build on it.

And because EWIP is about films that are still in progress, we also look at what the project could become. We want to give films at that crucial stage the right international exposure, connections and support to help them find their partners and opportunities to move forward.

FNE: Where do you see EWIP and the International Film Distribution Summit in the next few years?

Olimpia Pont Cháfer: We hope to see both EWIP and IFDS continue to grow in the coming years, but above all, we want them to continue fulfilling their purpose: connecting the industry, fostering exchange, encouraging innovation and helping the industry evolve.

For EWIP, this means creating even more opportunities for films and their teams to meet the right partners and for professionals to discover new projects and build meaningful collaborations. For IFDS, it means continuing to create a space where the industry can share experiences, question existing models and develop new approaches to distribution and audience development.

Ultimately, we want both platforms to contribute to a stronger, more connected and more innovative film industry. If we can continue to grow while creating real value for the people and projects that come to Hamburg, and inspire new ideas and collaborations, then we are heading in the right direction.