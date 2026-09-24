CinEast Festival 2026 Announces Selection

LUXEMBOURG: Films by Igor Jelinović, Ivan Ostrochovský and Cecilia Ștefănescu are selected for the Main Competition of the 19th CinEast Festival , which will take place in Luxembourg 9 – 25 October 2026. The festival announced its programme yesterday.

The Young Talents Competition includes films by Kosara Mitić, Martin Gonda, Alina Şerban, Hristo Simeonov, and Emi Buchwald.

Apart from the films in the Main Competition and the Young Talents Competition, the programme includes sidebar sections Cinéscop, Cinédocs, Cinécourts, Cinéspecials (special screenings), and East goes West (films produced between East and West).

The festival will screen over 65 feature films and 60 short films through over 120 screenings in cinemas, alongside numerous events: concerts at Melusina Club, Rotondes, Neimënster, several film debates, a large photography exhibition, and several special evenings.

This year, the festival will highlight Bulgaria. The Focus on Bulgaria will include seven feature films as well as several short films, numerous Bulgarian filmmakers present at screenings (including Petar Valchanov and Pepa Hristova), a Bulgarian evening consisting of a screening and a Q&A, as well as music concerts.

The festival will also host the avant-premieres of two films coproduced by Luxembourg. One of them is 3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia) directed by Miroslav Terzić, produced by This and That Productions, and coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, and Kinorama, in the presence of actor Jovan Ginic and coproducer Paul Thiltges. The other one is Guria by Levan Koguashvili (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Turkey, Bulgaria, Norway), produced by Kino Iberica and coproduced by Cineworx, Tarantula, ArtFest, TatoFilm/Maya Films, Staer, with participation from Saudi Arabia) in the presence of the director, producer Donato Rotunno and other guests.

For the 15th time, the festival is organising the CinEast Pro coproduction meeting, organised in collaboration with the Film Fund Luxembourg, professional associations, and film institutes, which aims to develop CinEast as a platform allowing professionals from Luxembourg and Central and Eastern European countries to meet, present their projects, and foster collaborations.

The festival will open with a Warm-up Weekend from 9–11 October, before its official opening on 14 October 2026.

CinEast 2026 is organised by CinEast asbl in collaboration with the Kinepolis group, Cinémathèque, Neimënster, Cinextdoor network, Ancien Cinéma and others. Main partners and sponsors: Luxembourg Ministry of Culture, City of Luxembourg, Film Fund Luxembourg, PwC Foundation Luxembourg, Kulczyk Investments and Polish Film Institute. Co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

Main Competition:

A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu

Produced by Point Film, Libra Films

Coproduced by Avanpost Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Dua (Kosovo, Switzerland, France)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Everything as It Should Be / Mistryně (Czech Republic)

Directed by Bohdan Karásek

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Only Beautiful Things to Look at / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television

Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor

Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Produced by Schuldenberg Films

Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl

Supported by Eurimages, BKM, Film – und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the National Center of Cinematography Albania, the Slovenian Film Centre, Tax Shelter Belgium

Tell Me What You Feel / Powiedz mi, co czujesz (Poland)

Directed by Łukasz Ronduda

Young Talents Competition:

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague

Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter

I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Alina Şerban

Produced by microFILM, 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions

Coproduced by ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Lemming Film Belgium, Avanpost Media, Orange & Be tv, Proximus, Shelter Prod, the Romanian Public Television kkk

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Government of Romania, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Film and Audiovisual Centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Tax Shelter Programme of the Belgian Federal Government, Tax shelter.be & ING, The Belgian Development Cooperation, in association with ZDF/ARTE

My Father's Shoes (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Hristo Simeonov

Produced by Contrast Films

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC – the expected amount of 130,000 EUR will be confirmed in December, Eurimages

No Ghosts on Good Street (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald