FNE PODCAST: Maria-Christine Rieder, Programme Co-Director of Business and Legal Affairs (International Screen Institute)

VIENNA: FNE spoke to Maria-Christine Rieder, programme co-director of Business and Legal Affairs at the International Screen Institute , about the complex intersection of law, finance, and content production, navigating the legal challenges of emerging digital technologies like AI, and how a holistic understanding of legal workflows across a project’s entire lifecycle empowers screen professionals to transform from reactive problem-solvers into strategic industry architects. This podcast is sponsored by the International Screen Institute .

The International Screen Institute (ISI) provides high-quality training programmes for European and international film, TV and media professionals which are delivered by renowned industry experts who share their real-world expertise and insights.

The Business and Legal Affairs programme provides a solid grounding in the legal and financial aspects of the media industry, sharpens participants’ understanding of intellectual property and international licensing frameworks. The programme helps professionals to navigate contracts, rights, and financial strategies along the value-chain. Business and Legal Affairs is built around five intensive in-person days in Vienna, featuring lectures, workshops, case studies and networking opportunities, followed by individual mentoring and two online modules that extend and reinforce the learning experience.

The next edition is planned for the spring of 2027. Stay up to date and be among the first to know when applications open by signing up for a reminder on the ISI website.

Professionals from low-capacity countries are eligible for financial support of up to 50% of the participation fee. In exceptional cases, higher support may be granted. Check out the Financial Support Guide of the International Screen Institute to learn about their extensive scholarship opportunities!

On 6 October 2026, from 16:00 to 17:30 (CEST), Kai May from Unverzagt Rechtsanwälte and Programme Co-Director of Business and Legal Affairs, will explore the legal aspects of show running. This online session explains the financing and exploitation landscape for TV Series, and addresses the possibilities for writers to protect and/or to monetise the Intellectual Property created by them. It is not only about how to control the further development of the scripts but also about shaping the creative elements of the series. The online session is open for everyone interested, at no charge. Sign up for the newsletter of the International Screen Institute for further information.

Maria-Christine Rieder has been programme co-director of the Business & Legal Affairs Programme since the beginning of the programme. For 14 years, she has been managing legal and business aspects of audio-visual content. She has been the interface to talent, producers, broadcasters, major studios and streamers. Maria-Christine Rieder is currently Head of Business Affairs at Terra Mater Studios.

Click HERE for the podcast.