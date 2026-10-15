Lineup of 2026 FilmFestival Cottbus

Thirteen films were selected for the Short Film Competition and six for the newly launched GenNext Competition, which presents films by young directors exploring the lives of teenagers and young adults.
The 36th FilmFestival Cottbus will showcase contemporary cinema from Central and Eastern Europe, spanning drama, comedy, thrillers, animation, documentaries and experimental films.
Click HERE for a press release, and HERE to discover the festival’s sections.
Feature Film Competition:
Butterfly Jam (France, USA)
Directed by Kantemir Balagov
Guria / გურია (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Turkey, Norway, with participation from Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by Cineworx, Tarantula, ArtFest, TatoFilm/Maya Films, Staer, with participation from Saudi Arabia
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, Eurimages
Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by SBS
Coproduced by Avanpost
You Don’t Belong Here / Nu e locul tău aici (Romania)
Directed by Florin Șerban
Produced by Fantascope Films in association with Scharf Film Production, Avanpost, Adrian Văncică, Earlybird, Școala de Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)
Directed by Bojan Stijović
Produced by Cut-Up d.o.o.
Coproduced by Pelicula Production
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Radio and Television of Montenegro
A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)
Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
Produced by Point Film, Libra Films
Coproduced by Avanpost Media
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Memory (the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
What Belongs to Others / Cudze rzeczy (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
Kira’s Dream / Mrya Kiry (Ukraine)
Directed by Denys Kolesnikov
A Woman Asleep (Turkey)
Directed by Vikki Bardot