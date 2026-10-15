15-10-2026

Lineup of 2026 FilmFestival Cottbus

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    COTTBUS: Ten films from directors including Radu Jude, Levan Koguashvili, Bojan Stijović and Florin Șerban, among others, will compete in the Feature Film Competition of the upcoming 36th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus (FFC, 3 – 8 November 2026).

    Thirteen films were selected for the Short Film Competition and six for the newly launched GenNext Competition, which presents films by young directors exploring the lives of teenagers and young adults.

    The 36th FilmFestival Cottbus will showcase contemporary cinema from Central and Eastern Europe, spanning drama, comedy, thrillers, animation, documentaries and experimental films.

    Click HERE for a press release, and HERE to discover the festival’s sections.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Butterfly Jam (France, USA)
    Directed by Kantemir Balagov

    Guria / გურია (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Turkey, Norway, with participation from Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Levan Koguashvili
    Produced by Kino Iberica
    Coproduced by Cineworx, Tarantula, ArtFest, TatoFilm/Maya Films, Staer, with participation from Saudi Arabia
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, Eurimages

    Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by SBS
    Coproduced by Avanpost

    You Don’t Belong Here / Nu e locul tău aici (Romania)
    Directed by Florin Șerban
    Produced by Fantascope Films in association with Scharf Film Production, Avanpost, Adrian Văncică, Earlybird, Școala de Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Bojan Stijović
    Produced by Cut-Up d.o.o.
    Coproduced by Pelicula Production
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Radio and Television of Montenegro

    A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)
    Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu
    Produced by Point Film, Libra Films
    Coproduced by Avanpost Media 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Memory (the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Vladlena Sandu

    What Belongs to Others / Cudze rzeczy (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski

    Kira’s Dream / Mrya Kiry (Ukraine)
    Directed by Denys Kolesnikov

    A Woman Asleep (Turkey)
    Directed by Vikki Bardot

    Published in Region

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