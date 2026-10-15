Lineup of 2026 FilmFestival Cottbus

COTTBUS: Ten films from directors including Radu Jude, Levan Koguashvili, Bojan Stijović and Florin Șerban, among others, will compete in the Feature Film Competition of the upcoming 36 th edition of FilmFestival Cottbus ( FFC , 3 – 8 November 2026).

Thirteen films were selected for the Short Film Competition and six for the newly launched GenNext Competition, which presents films by young directors exploring the lives of teenagers and young adults.

The 36th FilmFestival Cottbus will showcase contemporary cinema from Central and Eastern Europe, spanning drama, comedy, thrillers, animation, documentaries and experimental films.

Click HERE for a press release, and HERE to discover the festival’s sections.

Feature Film Competition:

Butterfly Jam (France, USA)

Directed by Kantemir Balagov

Guria / გურია (Georgia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Turkey, Norway, with participation from Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by Cineworx, Tarantula, ArtFest, TatoFilm/Maya Films, Staer, with participation from Saudi Arabia

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Creative Georgia, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, the Zurich Film Foundation, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Sørfond, the Red Sea Fund, Eurimages

Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by SBS

Coproduced by Avanpost

You Don’t Belong Here / Nu e locul tău aici (Romania)

Directed by Florin Șerban

Produced by Fantascope Films in association with Scharf Film Production, Avanpost, Adrian Văncică, Earlybird, Școala de Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Bojan Stijović

Produced by Cut-Up d.o.o.

Coproduced by Pelicula Production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Radio and Television of Montenegro

A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Ștefănescu

Produced by Point Film, Libra Films

Coproduced by Avanpost Media

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Memory (the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

What Belongs to Others / Cudze rzeczy (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski

Kira’s Dream / Mrya Kiry (Ukraine)

Directed by Denys Kolesnikov

A Woman Asleep (Turkey)

Directed by Vikki Bardot