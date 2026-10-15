Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for European Film Awards 2027

In the coming weeks, the 5,700 members of the European Film Academy will watch the shortlisted films and vote on the nominations, with the exception of the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, European Short Film, European Young Audience Award, LUX Audience Award and Honorary Awards, which follow separate selection procedures.
The nominations will be announced on 14 November 2026 during the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SHORTLISTED FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2027:
Fiction Shortlist 2027:
Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Eurimages
Brace Your Heart / Garrat du vaimmu (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland)
Directed by Amanda Kernell
Produced by Nordisk Film Production AB
Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Denmark, Forest People, Compass Films, Invictus
Supported by the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond Film i Väst, Filmpool Nord, SVT (Swedish Television)
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, Groupama
Hold Onto Me / Κράτα Με (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, in joint participation with the United States)
Directed by Myrsini Aristidou
Produced by Filmblades, One Six One Films
Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A
Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions
I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Alina Şerban
Produced by microFILM, 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions
Coproduced by ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Lemming Film Belgium, Avanpost Media, Orange & Be tv, Proximus, Shelter Prod, the Romanian Public Television kkk
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Government of Romania, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Film and Audiovisual Centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Tax Shelter Programme of the Belgian Federal Government, Tax shelter.be & ING, The Belgian Development Cooperation, in association with ZDF/ARTE
Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)
Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Lensed by Mikhail Krichman
Produced by MK2 Films
Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment
Only Beautiful Things to Look at / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ
Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television
Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor
Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Produced by Vicky Brane, Schuldenberg Films
Coproduced by List Production, Quetzalcoatl, Eagle Eye Films Kosova, On Film Production, Vertigo
Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Qendra Kinematografike e Kosovës – QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Qendra Kombëtare e Kinematografisë, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR), Fondation SUISA
Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise
Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by SBS
Coproduced by Avanpost
The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria)
Directed by Valeska Grisebach
Produced by Komplizen Film Production
Coproduced by Kazak Productions, Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, and ZDF/ARTE, in collaboration with ARTE France
Supported by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, Filmfonds Wien
Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)
Directed by May el-Toukhy
Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS
Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond
You Don’t Belong Here / Nu e locul tău aici (Romania)
Directed by Florin Șerban
Produced by Fantascope Films in association with Scharf Film Production, Avanpost, Adrian Văncică, Earlybird, Școala de Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Documentary Shortlist 2027:
To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić
Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films kkk
Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages
Short Film Shortlist:
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Leo Černic
Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus, Greece, France)
Directed by Alexandra Matheou
Kyiv Cake / Kiievi tort (Estonia, Ukraine)
Directed by Mykyta Lyskov
Nobody Said Anything / Niko nista nije rekao (Serbia, France, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Tamara Todorović
Tarik (Serbia)
Directed by Adem Tutić
Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan