Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for European Film Awards 2027

BERLIN: Thirteen feature films, one documentary and six short films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries have been shortlisted for their respective categories for the 39th European Film Awards , taking place on 16 January 2027 in Athens.

In the coming weeks, the 5,700 members of the European Film Academy will watch the shortlisted films and vote on the nominations, with the exception of the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, European Short Film, European Young Audience Award, LUX Audience Award and Honorary Awards, which follow separate selection procedures.

The nominations will be announced on 14 November 2026 during the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SHORTLISTED FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2027:

Fiction Shortlist 2027:

Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Eurimages

Brace Your Heart / Garrat du vaimmu (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland)

Directed by Amanda Kernell

Produced by Nordisk Film Production AB

Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Denmark, Forest People, Compass Films, Invictus

Supported by the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond Film i Väst, Filmpool Nord, SVT (Swedish Television)

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, Groupama

Hold Onto Me / Κράτα Με (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, in joint participation with the United States)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by Filmblades, One Six One Films

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Alina Şerban

Produced by microFILM, 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions

Coproduced by ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Lemming Film Belgium, Avanpost Media, Orange & Be tv, Proximus, Shelter Prod, the Romanian Public Television kkk

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Government of Romania, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Film and Audiovisual Centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Tax Shelter Programme of the Belgian Federal Government, Tax shelter.be & ING, The Belgian Development Cooperation, in association with ZDF/ARTE

Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Lensed by Mikhail Krichman

Produced by MK2 Films

Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

Only Beautiful Things to Look at / Prameň (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart Films, Negativ

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio, Proton Cinema, the Czech Television

Supported by Czech Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI), the Hungarian National Film Office, Kultminor

Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Produced by Vicky Brane, Schuldenberg Films

Coproduced by List Production, Quetzalcoatl, Eagle Eye Films Kosova, On Film Production, Vertigo

Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Qendra Kinematografike e Kosovës – QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Qendra Kombëtare e Kinematografisë, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR), Fondation SUISA

Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise

Diary of a Chambermaid / Le journal d'une femme de chambre (France, Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by SBS

Coproduced by Avanpost

The Dreamed Adventure (Germany, France, Bulgaria, Austria)

Directed by Valeska Grisebach

Produced by Komplizen Film Production

Coproduced by Kazak Productions, Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, and ZDF/ARTE, in collaboration with ARTE France

Supported by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, Filmfonds Wien

Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS

Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond

You Don’t Belong Here / Nu e locul tău aici (Romania)

Directed by Florin Șerban

Produced by Fantascope Films in association with Scharf Film Production, Avanpost, Adrian Văncică, Earlybird, Școala de Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Documentary Shortlist 2027:

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić

Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films kkk

Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

Short Film Shortlist:

Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Leo Černic

Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection) (Cyprus, Greece, France)

Directed by Alexandra Matheou

Kyiv Cake / Kiievi tort (Estonia, Ukraine)

Directed by Mykyta Lyskov

Nobody Said Anything / Niko nista nije rekao (Serbia, France, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Tamara Todorović

Tarik (Serbia)

Directed by Adem Tutić

Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan