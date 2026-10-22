CICAE Releases Trailer for European Arthouse Cinema Day 2026

BERLIN: The 11th European Arthouse Cinema Day has released the trailer for its 11 th edition on 22 November 2026, and is welcoming cinemas across the world to join as registration is still open.

European Arthouse Cinema Day celebrates independent cinemas and their role in bringing people together through film. At a time when artistic freedom, cultural diversity and democratic values face increasing challenges, cinemas remain important spaces for dialogue, exchange and different perspectives.



CICAE (Confédération Internationale des Cinémas d'Art et d'Essai, cicae.org) invites cinemas to share the trailer with their audiences, screen it in their cinema and use it to promote their events on 22nd November.



To help cinemas prepare their European Arthouse Cinema Day events, CICAE put together a selection of promotional materials. These materials are accessible only with the password cinemas receive after registering.



A webinar on marketing strategies will be held on 29 October 2026, 16:00 CET.

Every cinema can create its own programme for European Arthouse Cinema Day, from special screenings and filmmaker discussions to restored classics, films for young audiences and community events.



European Arthouse Cinema Day brings together hundreds of cinemas across the world, for a shared celebration of European filmmaking and independent cinemas as crucial spaces for open cultural exchange.

Participation is completely free. Participating venues are asked to screen at least one European coproduction, but everything else, from the number of films to the format and scale of the event, is decided by the cinema itself.

This year, Pedro Almodóvar, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Léa Mysius, Faraz Shariat, Isabelle Stever & Anna Melikova, Valentina and Nicole Bertani, Boots Riley and Anca Damian are supporting the event.

Across its first ten editions, European Arthouse Cinema Day has reached 600,000 spectators in 45 countries, with around 660 cinemas participating annually. The 2025 edition alone brought audiences together for 4,277 screenings and 400 national events, alongside international events and workshops involving cinema professionals from around the world.

Click HERE to see the trailer.