The Reality Check: Are you really as ready for the pitch as you think you are?

PtD hosts the next online session in the Ask About format.

My story is compelling. My deck is flawless. What am I missing?

- Sound familiar?

What are the troublesome blind spots that can turn a promising project into a polite “We'll pass”?

What separates a good pitch and one that opens the door to the next meeting?

What if the real obstacles aren't in your presentation, but in the questions you haven't asked yourself?

And is your project really as ready as you think it is?

This isn't just another Pitching 101 session. It's a reality check on invisible reasons good projects die - even when the pitch seems to tick all the boxes.

Join our next Ask About session with Jan Miller, internationally recognised pitching consultant and mentor, for an open conversation that goes beyond the usual pitching advice.

Bring your questions, challenge your assumptions, and discover what you might be missing - before you walk into the room.

Jan Miller is an international acclaimed pitch consultant, trainer and mentor, who works with producers, directors, writers, filmmakers – emerging to veteran.

She sharpens content, builds on strengths, and refines intentions. She specializes in project development, pitch preparation, and training programs for film and TV. Her workshops and consultations have helped creatives across the globe to hone their content and deliverables for features, TV and series.

Her international clients have included Series Mania, ScriptEast, Hot Docs, Dok Leipzig, Erich Pommer Institute, and Berlinale Talents.

Read more: https://pitchthedoc.com/article/The-Reality-Check

This session is supported by Polish Film Institute and International Visegrad Fund.

Pitch the Doc is an initiative committed to fostering a more democratic and accessible documentary market. Combining documentary expertise with digital solutions, it offers support for the market activity of emerging and established professionals.

Ask About is an online session format created by Pitch the Doc for documentary filmmakers. It features an expert introduction by an invited industry professional, followed by an open Q&A where participants can ask any question, exchange views, and engage in discussion with market practitioners.