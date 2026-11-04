Croatian Where the Old Gods Sleep Wins Best Pitch Award at Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way 2026

ZAGREB: The sixth edition of Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way gave away eight awards after the pitch held online on 30 October 2026. The Best Pitch Award went to Where the Old Gods Sleep (Croatia) created by Mateja Božičević.

Nine selected TV series projects in development were showcased to an international jury and over 800 live viewers. For the first time, the initiative opened doors to Malta and Switzerland.

Organised by the Creative Europe MEDIA Desk Offices in Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro and Serbia, together with Arts Council Malta and MEDIA Desk Suisse, the event followed an intensive week-long workshop (19 – 24 October) mentored by scriptwriter Valeria Richter and producer Helene Granqvist.

Head of MEDIA Desk Croatia Martina Petrović highlighted the platform's role in championing authentic storytelling from smaller European countries: “This year’s edition showed exactly why The Balkan Way exists. Nine teams opened up their stories with a trust and courage that cannot be faked, and that is only possible in a space where creators feel safe, supported and heard. At a time when there is less and less room for new voices, especially those from small countries, these nine stories prove that where you come from is not a limitation, but a treasure.”

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Cyprus Organisation for European Programmes and Cultural Relations, and Swiss Film partnered with the event.

Full List of Winners:

Best Pitch Award:

Where the Old Gods Sleep (Croatia)

Created by Mateja Božičević

WIFT Sweden Peace Prize:

Rust (Serbia)

Created by Tanasije Ćakić, Olivera Guconić and Nikola Kljajić

Mentors’ Special Mentions (shared):

Seventyn (Croatia)

Created by Andrea Slaviček and Ivor Martinić



The Hungarian Look (Hungary)

Created by Nóra Juhász and Zsolt Dér

Series Mania Forum 2027 Accreditation (Lille):

Memory (Switzerland)

Created by Fanny Nussbaumer and Azra Djurdjevic

TV Beats Forum 2027 Accreditation (Tallinn):

Seventyn (Croatia)

Created by Andrea Slaviček and Ivor Martinić

Audience Design Award:

Bourgeois Blues (Croatia)

Created by Josipa Burić and Lorenzo Raušević

Media Play Award 2027 (Sofia):

The Hungarian Look (Hungary)

Created by Nóra Juhász and Zsolt Dér

Serial Killer Award 2027 (Brno):

The Hungarian Look (Hungary)

Created by Nóra Juhász and Zsolt Dér

Click HERE for a press release.