Films by Myrsini Aristidou and Alina Șerban Nominated for EFA’s European Young Audience Award

BERLIN: Young European viewers aged 12–19 will select the winner of the European Young Audience Award, which has partnered for the first time with the International Film Festival Glasgow (IFFG) to unveil this year's three nominated films counting Hold On to Me and I Matter among them.

Following the announcement and screenings in Glasgow, 45 partner organisations across 30 European countries will host local jury screenings for young audiences from November 2026 through January 2027.

The pan-European voting concludes on 16 January 2027, with the winner announced live during the 39th European Film Awards ceremony in Athens.

Films Nominated for the European Young Audience Award:

Hold Onto Me / Κράτα Με (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, in joint participation with the United States)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by Filmblades, One Six One Films

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

I Matter / Eu contez (Romania, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Alina Şerban

Produced by microFILM, 2Pilots Filmproduction, Frakas Productions

Coproduced by ZDF Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Lemming Film Belgium, Avanpost Media, Orange & Be tv, Proximus, Shelter Prod, the Romanian Public Television kkk

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Government of Romania, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film-und Medienstiftung NRW, Film and Audiovisual Centre of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Tax Shelter Programme of the Belgian Federal Government, Tax shelter.be & ING, The Belgian Development Cooperation, in association with ZDF/ARTE

Iron Boy (France, Belgium)

Directed by Louis Clichy