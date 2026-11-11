Vikki Bardot’s A Woman Asleep Makes International Premiere at FilmFestival Cottbus 2026

COTTBUS: Vikki Bardot’s AI-driven feature film A Woman Asleep premiered internationally in the Main Competition of the 36th FilmFestival Cottbus (3 – 8 November 2026), bringing the debate around artificial intelligence as an artistic medium in filmmaking to the festival.

The film arrived in Cottbus following strong critical reviews at the 63rd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Inspired by Georges Perec’s novel A Man Asleep / Un homme qui dort, the semi-autobiographical film explores contemporary alienation, emotional numbness and the contradictions of constant connectivity. Following a shifting group of women, it combines synthetic imagery, repetition, montage and sound in an essayistic exploration of a society increasingly disconnected from itself.

Developed over two years, the film was edited from more than 50,000 shots generated using AI models trained and customised by Bardot. The director also created an AI voice clone using recordings of her own voice for the film’s deliberately detached narration. Its visual approach draws on the essayistic cinema of Chris Marker and Alain Resnais.

For Bardot, the use of AI was a conceptual decision from the beginning, with the film's form reflecting its central themes. “The form itself becomes a reflection of a society growing more soulless and mechanised every day,” Vikki Bardot told FNE. She explained that nearly two years of cinematographic experimentation went into developing the film's hazy visual texture, while repetition, montage and sound helped translate its ideas into cinematic language.

Bardot sees AI as an opportunity for independent filmmakers to pursue formally ambitious projects that might otherwise struggle to secure financing, particularly within auteur-driven cinema. However, she emphasised that technological accessibility does not guarantee originality. “Authorship and originality still depend on the filmmaker's artistic vision, not the tools they use,” she added.

“We saw the film and immediately thought it was excellent,” FilmFestival Cottbus Programme Director Bernd Buder told FNE. “It's not about replacing actors or visual effects, but about using AI as an artistic medium, much like animation. I'd describe it as an experimental film made with AI rather than a typical AI production.”

In Cottbus, audience response has been particularly encouraging. Joshua Jádi, FilmFestival Cottbus programmer, described one screening as having “an almost football-like atmosphere, with people cheering and asking where they could meet the director.”

A Woman Asleep is the second long film produced by Turkey’s Spongeworthy Studio, founded by Bardot and Alkan Avcıoğlu. The company's previous film, the AI-generated documentary Post Truth (2025), received international festival recognition and secured theatrical distribution in multiple territories.

Next, A Woman Asleep will open the 24th Festival Signes de Nuit in Paris, followed by a screening at the 37th Ankara Film Festival. It will be released theatrically in Turkey by Başka Sinema in the spring of 2027.