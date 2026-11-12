FNE Podcast: Joshua Jádi, Curator of the Short Film and GenNext Competitions at FilmFestival Cottbus

COTTBUS: FNE spoke to Joshua Jádi, the curator of the Short Film and GenNext competitions at FilmFestival Cottbus, about the cinematic trends and bold new perspectives emerging from this year’s festival lineup. The 36th FilmFestival Cottbus ( FFC ) was held 3 – 8 November 2026.

The conversation explores Joshua Jádi’s curatorial strategy in seeking out unique themes and visual styles, and how the GenNext competition captures the authentic voice, pressing challenges, and raw experimental drive of the new generation of filmmakers.

Drawing from the festival's latest edition, Jádi addresses the noticeable storytelling shifts specifically originating from Eastern European youth, the power and flexibility of the short film format for testing experimental ideas, the immediate reactions from the audience and jury, and his future vision for steering these dynamic competitions ahead.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.