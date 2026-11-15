Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 2027 European Film Awards

BERLIN: Romanian majority coproduction Fjord directed by Cristian Mungiu scooped five nominations at the 39 th European Film Awards, which will be announced in Athens on 16 January 2027.

Fjord was nominated in the European Film, European Director, European Screenwriter, European Actress, and European Actor categories.

Other nominations were received by To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia) by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić (European Film and European Documentary).

17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia) by Kosara Mitić was nominated in the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI category.

Latvian minority coproduction Woman Unknown by May el-Toukhy was nominated in the European Film, European Actress, and European Costume Designer categories, and another Latvian minority coproduction, Minotaur by Andrey Zvyagintsev received nominations in the European Director and European Scriptwriter catogories.

With nods in 11 categories, Fatherland by Paweł Pawlikowski received the highest number of nominations, followed by La bola negra by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, with 10 nominations, and Fjord with five nominations.

The nominations revealed on 14 November 2026 are based on the votes of 5,700 members of the European Film Academy, who now will vote for the winners.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at the 39th European Film Awards:

European Film:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, Groupama

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić

Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films kkk

Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Produced by Nordisk Film Production AS

Coproduced by Nordisk Film Production Sverige AB, Film i Väst, Zentropa, Nafta Films

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, Nordisk Film TV & TV Fond

European Documentary:

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić

European Director:

Cristian Mungiu for Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Andrey Zvyagintsev for Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)

Produced by MK2 Films

Coproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the Latvian Developement and Investement Agency (LIAA), the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

European Screenwriter:

Cristian Mungiu for Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Simon Lyashenko and Andrey Zvyagintsev for Minotaur / Minotaure (France, Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

European Actress:

Mathilde Arcel in Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

Renate Reinsve in Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

European Actor:

Sebastian Stan in Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

European Costume Designer:

Rebecca Richmond and Jūlija Volkinšteine for Woman Unknown / Kvinde Ukendt (Denmark, Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by May el-Toukhy

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

17 (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Click HERE to see all the nominations.