BERLIN: CICAE is happy to offer two full registration scholarships for its members to attend Art House Convergence’s 2027 Convening, taking place in Chicago, USA, from 12–16 July 2027.

Art House Convergence’s Convening is a five-day professional gathering bringing together independent cinema exhibitors and film industry professionals. The programme includes plenary sessions, screenings, educational sessions, hands-on workshops, networking opportunities and industry trade shows.

Similar in spirit to CICAE’s Arthouse Cinema Training (ACT, https://cicae.org/activities/training), the Convening offers an opportunity to learn, exchange experiences and connect with colleagues from across the independent cinema sector. While ACT is a more focused and intensive training programme, the Convening brings together a broader community of cinema professionals for a larger-scale event centred on knowledge-sharing, networking and professional exchange.

Scholarship details:

Two full registration scholarships, valued at 650 USD each

Open to all CICAE members

Scholarship recipients will be selected by CICAE

Registration must be completed by 10 December 2026

If you are interested in attending, apply HERE.

Application deadline: 10 December 2026.

The decision will be announced in January 2027.

For more information about the event, visit www.arthousecon.org.