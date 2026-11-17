Art House Convergence’s Convening is a five-day professional gathering bringing together independent cinema exhibitors and film industry professionals. The programme includes plenary sessions, screenings, educational sessions, hands-on workshops, networking opportunities and industry trade shows.
Similar in spirit to CICAE’s Arthouse Cinema Training (ACT, https://cicae.org/activities/training), the Convening offers an opportunity to learn, exchange experiences and connect with colleagues from across the independent cinema sector. While ACT is a more focused and intensive training programme, the Convening brings together a broader community of cinema professionals for a larger-scale event centred on knowledge-sharing, networking and professional exchange.
Scholarship details:
- Two full registration scholarships, valued at 650 USD each
- Open to all CICAE members
- Scholarship recipients will be selected by CICAE
- Registration must be completed by 10 December 2026
If you are interested in attending, apply HERE.
Application deadline: 10 December 2026.
The decision will be announced in January 2027.
For more information about the event, visit www.arthousecon.org.