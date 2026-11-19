BERLIN: This Sunday, 22 November 2026, the 11 th European Arthouse Cinema Day , organised by CICAE – International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (cicae.org), takes over cinemas around the world, bringing together audiences, filmmakers and communities in a shared celebration of independent cinema. Experience special premieres, filmmaker encounters, workshops and unique cinema experiences around the world.

From Brussels to Seoul, Berlin to Kigali, take a look at what's happening and get a glimpse of this year's celebrations:

Brussels, Belgium

Cinema Galersie — Heysel 85 by Teodora Ana Mihai (2026, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany), followed by a Q&A with the director.

Spain

Cinemas across Spain — Rose by Markus Schleinzer (2026, Austria, Germany), with an online Q&A with Sandra Hüller.

France

Les Rencontres des Cinémas d'Europe — Call Me Queen by Emily Atef (2026, Germany, United Kingdom, France) and Du Fioul dans les Artères by Pierre Le Gall (2026, France, Poland), both premieres with Q&As streamed nationwide.

Sweden

Cinemas across Sweden — The Beloved by Rodrigo Sorogoyen (2026, Spain), accompanied by a prerecorded interview.

Italy

Le Bambine by Valentina and Nicole Bertani (2025, Italy, Switzerland, France) — special tour with filmmaker appearances in Florence, Genoa, Bologna and Rome.

Seoul, South Korea

Artnine Cinema — five-day programme from 18 to 22 November, including a discussion with programmer Marcelo Alderete on 21 November and a flea market featuring seven Korean arthouse distributors on the final day.

Reykjavík, Iceland

Bíó Paradís — I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming by Isabelle Stever (2026, Germany, Ukraine).

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Kinoxona — Life Is Sweet by Mike Leigh (1990, United Kingdom).

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture — Innocent Sorcerers by Andrzej Wajda (1960, Poland).

Rwanda and Ethiopia

Сine Mayaka (Kigali, Rwanda),Playlab Arthouse (Musanze, Rwanda), and Videobet (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia) — Goodbye Julia by Mohamed Kordofani (2023, Sudan).

Berlin, Germany

City Kino Wedding — L'Enfant by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (2005, Belgium, France), with live audio description and a workshop on accessibility for blind and visually impaired audiences.

Kraków, Poland

Kino Paradox — a retrospective of Carlos Saura and Louis Malle, children's activities and a hands-on 16mm filmmaking workshop.

Vienna, Austria

URANIA Cinema — Kür – The Mother of Rivers by Seyran Mahmudoğlu (2025, Azerbaijan) and Honeyland by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (2019, North Macedonia), as part of the EU Youth Cinema: Green Deal programme.

And this is just a small taste of what's happening! Discover HERE all participating cinemas and and join the celebration wherever you are.

Whether through a filmmaker Q&A, a rediscovered classic, a family screening or a conversation after the credits, European Arthouse Cinema Day is an invitation to experience cinema together.

Click HERE for more events.