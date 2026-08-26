BOX OFFICE: Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord Scores over 150,000 Admissions in France

PARIS: Palme d’or 2026 winner Fjord directed by Romanian helmer Cristian Mungiu has scored 151,121 admissions since 19 August 2026 through its first weekend in French cinemas and including previews, distributed by Le Pacte.

France was the first country where the film was theatrically released, among over 100 territories when the film was sold by Goodfellas.

In August, Fjord also began distribution in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, and from September it will be released in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Italy, and Belgium, according to Mobra Films, Mungiu’s production company and the producer of the film.

According to Mobra Films, Fjord topped the French box office, both in previews and on its official release day, when the film was seen by 30,058 viewers, of which 11,727 came to cinemas in Paris. By the end of its first weekend, Fjord was seen by 140,346 viewers in cinemas, of which 51,847 in Paris. Including preview audiences, the film reached a total of 151,121 viewers, having been screened in 270 cinemas. Starting this week, it will be available on 290 screens.

Based on the ratio of first-day grosses to final audience numbers, Fjord could exceed 800,000 viewers in France, and also ranked first in terms of grosses of films that won the Palme d’Or in previous years.

Starring Renate Reinsve and Sebastian Stan in his first Romanian production, Fjord was sold to over 50 territories even before shooting started in March 2025, in Norway.

In Romania, Fjord brought 43,440 viewers to the cinemas during a single screening on 13 June 2026, right after winning the Cannes Film Festival, where in addition to the Palm d’Or, it also won the FIPRESCI Jury, Ecumenical Jury, François Chalais, and Citizenship Jury independent awards.

Fjord has qualified as a candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category, following a new rule by the Academy, allowing a non-English spoken film which wins a major film festival to qualify for Best International Feature Film category.

A coproduction between Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, Fjord was produced by Cristian Mungiu and Tudor Reu through Mobra Films and coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, and Aamu Film Company.