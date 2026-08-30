PRODUCTION: Spanish Director Pedro B. Abreu Shoots Romanian Children's and Family Film Olguța and Her Millionaire Grandpa

BUCHAREST: Romanian children's and family film Olguța and Her Millionaire Grandpa / Olguța și un bunic de milioane started shooting in Romania on 23 August 2026, directed by Spanish helmer Pedro B. Abreu. This is the first Romanian film adapting a series of contemporary Romanian children's bestsellers.

Based on the novel of the same title by Romanian writer Alex Moldovan, which is also the first novel from the Olguța series, the script penned by Alex Moldovan and Mihai Radu follows the adventures of Olguța, an inteligent and rebellious 12-year old girl from a divided family, who has to spend a weekend with an aunt she just met, and who also has to meet her very rich grandfather.

“This is the first children’s film we are producing through Saga Film, and at the same time, it is the first Romanian children’s film based on a children’s book by a contemporary author, part of a series of novels already familiar to the public, written by Alex Moldovan. The Romanian children’s film is a genre that has been missing from Romanian cinema since the 1990s. We chose this title because we were captivated and inspired by Olguța’s story and driven by the desire to bring it to the big screen for a much wider audience,” producer Alex Teodorescu told FNE.

Olguța and Her Millionaire Grandpa is an independent project, produced by Alex Teodorescu, Vlad Semenescu, Cristian Anastasiu, and Alex Coteț through Romania’s T.R.I.B.E. Films and Saga Film with support from The House of Media, Optimum Media Direction Plan & Buy, PHD Media, Media Investment Communication, WPP Media Romania, Essence Mediacom Romania, Wavemaker Romania, Mindshare Media, NN Romania, Carrefour Romania, BV McCann-Erickson, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Initiative Media, Rețeaua de Sanatate Regina Maria, Spoon Comunicare Digitala & Media, Banca Transilvania, Boromir, Pepco, Moș Ion, and Apa Nova.

The budget is approximately 1 m EUR.

The main character is played by 12-year old Giulia Bîscoveanu, who was chosen after a national casting process that also involved a vote from the audience. She is accompanied by Victoria Raileanu, Adrian Nartea, Dana Rogoz, Șerban Pavlu, Costel Bojog, Silviu Mircescu, Marius Damian, and Adina Andrei.

Shooting is underway in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca till 21 September 2026, with Spanish DoP Mario Montero lensing.

Questioned about the reasons of choosing a Spanish director for a Romanian film, Alex Teodorescu said: “We spent six months evaluating various directing options and sought a director with experience and a distinct vision, one whose ‘tone of voice’ would be well-suited to a project of this nature with international exposure. Pedro B. Abreu was the most suitable option for us because of his vision, storytelling abilities, light tone, working style and dedication. He makes a perfect team with Mario Montero, our experienced DoP who also brings a great, positive vibe on set which is crucial for such a project.”

T.R.I.B.E. Films holds distribution and sales rights in all territories. In Romania, T.R.I.B.E. Films will release the film in the first half of 2027.

Production Information:

Producers:

T.R.I.B.E. Films (Romania)

Saga Film (Romania)

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Credits:

Director: Pedro B. Abreu

Scriptwriter: Alex Moldovan, Mihai Radu

DoP: Mario Montero

Sound: Dragoș Stanomir

Production designer: Bogdan Nicolescu

Costume designer: Ioana Mihăilescu, Constantin Popoiu, Alina Duță

Make-up artists: Dana Angelescu, Andreea Popescu

Hair-stylists: Alexandra Bârlădeanu, Adelina Handuri

Cast: Giulia Bîscoveanu, Victoria Raileanu, Adrian Nartea, Dana Rogoz, Șerban Pavlu, Costel Bojog,

Silviu Mircescu, Marius Damian, Adina Andrei