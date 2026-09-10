Bucharest International Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

BUCHAREST: The Bucharest International Film Festival ( BIFF ) has announced the Competition selection for its 22 nd edition, which will be held 18 – 27 September 2026. 17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) by Kosara Mitić and The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania) by Valeriu Andriuță are among the films running for awards.

Taking place across the Museum of the Romanian Peasant Cinema and Apollo111, BIFF brings together auteur cinema, Romanian premieres, masterclasses, and curated retrospectives bridging cinema, history, art, and cultural heritage.

A brand-new curatorial section, "Visionnaire – Art & Cinema", will also debut in 2026 exploring the dialogue between cinema and fine arts, spotlighting Leonardo da Vinci and Constantin Brâncuși

The festival will open with Redoubt / Värn (Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Poland) by Swedish director John Skoog.

The Bucharest International Film Festival is organised by the CHARTA Foundation and the “Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” Association, under the Royal High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

Competition:

Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany)

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

The Blow / La Frappe (France)

Directed by Julien Gaspar-Oliveri

The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Valeriu Andriuță

Produced by Amprenta Films

Coproduced by Idea Film

Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

We Are Aliens / 我々は宇宙人 (Japan, France)

Directed by Kohei Kadowaki

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Roya (Germany, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Iran)

Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi

Everytime (Austria, Germania)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

No Rest for the Wicked (Denmark, Feroe Islands, Island)

Directed by Kasper Kalle