Bucharest International Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

Taking place across the Museum of the Romanian Peasant Cinema and Apollo111, BIFF brings together auteur cinema, Romanian premieres, masterclasses, and curated retrospectives bridging cinema, history, art, and cultural heritage.
A brand-new curatorial section, "Visionnaire – Art & Cinema", will also debut in 2026 exploring the dialogue between cinema and fine arts, spotlighting Leonardo da Vinci and Constantin Brâncuși
The festival will open with Redoubt / Värn (Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Poland) by Swedish director John Skoog.
The Bucharest International Film Festival is organised by the CHARTA Foundation and the “Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” Association, under the Royal High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.
Competition:
Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany)
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
The Blow / La Frappe (France)
Directed by Julien Gaspar-Oliveri
The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Valeriu Andriuță
Produced by Amprenta Films
Coproduced by Idea Film
Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
We Are Aliens / 我々は宇宙人 (Japan, France)
Directed by Kohei Kadowaki
17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Kosara Mitić
Produced by Black Cat Production
Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre
Roya (Germany, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Iran)
Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi
Everytime (Austria, Germania)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
No Rest for the Wicked (Denmark, Feroe Islands, Island)
Directed by Kasper Kalle