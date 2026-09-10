10-09-2026

Bucharest International Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

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    17 by Kosara Mitic 17 by Kosara Mitic source: BIFF

    BUCHAREST: The Bucharest International Film Festival (BIFF) has announced the Competition selection for its 22nd edition, which will be held 18 – 27 September 2026. 17  (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) by Kosara Mitić and The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania) by Valeriu Andriuță are among the films running for awards.

    Taking place across the Museum of the Romanian Peasant Cinema and Apollo111, BIFF brings together auteur cinema, Romanian premieres, masterclasses, and curated retrospectives bridging cinema, history, art, and cultural heritage.

    A brand-new curatorial section, "Visionnaire – Art & Cinema", will also debut in 2026 exploring the dialogue between cinema and fine arts, spotlighting Leonardo da Vinci and Constantin Brâncuși

    The festival will open with Redoubt / Värn (Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Poland) by Swedish director John Skoog.

    The Bucharest International Film Festival is organised by the CHARTA Foundation and the “Grigore Vasiliu Birlic” Association, under the Royal High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

    Competition:

    Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany)
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

    The Blow / La Frappe (France)
    Directed by Julien Gaspar-Oliveri

    The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Valeriu Andriuță
    Produced by Amprenta Films
    Coproduced by Idea Film
    Supported by the Moldovan National Film Centre, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    We Are Aliens / 我々は宇宙 (Japan, France)
    Directed by Kohei Kadowaki

    17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Kosara Mitić 
    Produced by Black Cat Production
    Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Roya (Germany, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Iran)
    Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi

    Everytime (Austria, Germania)
    Directed by Sandra Wollner

    No Rest for the Wicked (Denmark, Feroe Islands, Island)
    Directed by Kasper Kalle

     

    Published in Romania

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