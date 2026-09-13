TORONTO: A showcase of eight Romanian companies is currently on display at the TIFF Market – Toronto (10 – 20 September 2026). Meet them at booth D17!

The companies that are being presented are Aliens Film Entertainment, Augmented Films, FilmLab, Idea Film Around the World, Professional Film Partners, Quantum Media Creative, Retina Film Production, and Sýmbolon.

Why you should consider filming in Romania:

Award winning filmmakers

Reliable and experienced producers

Skilled English-speaking crews

Constantly growing studio infrastructure

High-end postproduction facilities

Best service providers

Fully loaded rental houses

Best possible locations

30% above and below the line cash rebate

Romanian Cash Rebate Highlights:

30% cash rebate on local eligible expenditure

Up to 10 m EUR for a single project

Minimum local expenditure: 100,000 EUR

Can be combined with other state aid

Eligible projects: short, medium and long feature films; series and mini-series; artistic documentaries; animation.

Eligible expenses: payments made to Romanian companies; payments made to local individuals; payments made to foreign individuals, subject to withholding tax in Romania.

Come Film in Romania Showcase at TIFF Market – Toronto 2026 is organised by the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade (ARICE), the Romanian Government institution responsible for promoting foreign investment, supporting exports, and strenghtening the international competitiveness of Romanian companies.

Come Film in Romania Showcase at TIFF Market – Toronto 2026 Lineup:

ALIEN FILMS ENTERTAINMENT

ALIEN FILMS ENTERTAINMENT is the production company you are looking for, located in Bucharest, Romania, oriented towards international collaborations as well as producing our own original content.

Alien Films Ent is owned and run by Iuliana Tarnovetchi (Managing Director & Founder), a production professional with over 40 film projects ranging from low to high budget, and Oana Prata, Managing Partner, with more than 25 years of experience in media, communication and TV business.

When it comes to servicing international productions, we can provide production services anywhere in the country or in the region, working with a wide team of professionals with great experience in international projects.

Some of our recent projects are: A SPY AMONG FRIENDS (2022), TV Mini-series produced by ITV Studios for Sony Television; ACT OF GOD (2020), feature film produced by Typhoon Trouble LLC for BYU Studios US; KILLING EVE Season 3 (2019), TV Series produced by Sid Gentle Films LTD for BBC America; ALEX RIDER (2019), TV series produced by Eleventh Hour Films UK for Sony Television, beneficiary of the RO cash rebate 35%, etc.

Whether you are looking for a co-production partner or a home for runaway productions, ALIEN FILMS strives for perfection every time.

Website: www.alienfilmsentertainment.com

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Phone: (+40) 213 276 304

AUGMENTED FILMS

Augmented Films is a newly established company founded by Ligia Ciornei, focused on the production of immersive films and content in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

With a diverse portfolio of projects, the company explores new ways of storytelling and creating captivating cinematic experiences, utilizing emerging technologies to offer the audience a deep and innovative interaction with visual art.

Website: www.augmentedfilms.ro

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FILMLAB

FILMLAB was established in 2007, specializing in cinematic storytelling. Its portfolio is diverse, including award-winning documentaries and commissioned works for prominent clients like HBO Europe, IKEA, Amnesty International, BBC World Service and more.

The company's dedication to excellence has garnered numerous awards and accolades, cementing its reputation in the European film industry. Its commitment to creativity and innovation continues to drive its success, making it a sought-after partner for both artistic and commercial projects.

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Phone: (+40) 745 520 510

Website: www.filmuldepiatra.com

IDEA FILM AROUND THE WORLD

We created Idea Film, 8 years ago, during a cup of coffee. So yes, it didn't take long till we figured out that this is what we wanted to do, together. And then, we drank some more coffee with clients that became our friends.

This didn't take long either. We continue to do so with old friends and new clients and collaborators. Some things don't need to change. This friendly approach and our background in film and commercial production for over 16 years was appealing to more than 80 clients from all over the world. Today there are more than 400 projects we took part in.

Our passion and our never resting curiosity urge us to discover visual and storytelling concepts that can improve or refresh the perception of your company within your target audience. We can offer everything you need from concept development to the final product. And, of course, a cup of coffee. Let's not forget that we have the coolest jobs in the world.

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Phone: (+40) 723 630 398

Website: www.fastideaproduction.com

PROFESIONAL FILM PARTNERS

At Profesional Film Partners, we believe in the power of creativity and quality. Our young and talented partners work closely with established filmmakers to bring the best possible projects to life. Our passion for film is evident in everything we do, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry.

At Profesional Film Partners, we are passionate about film and we are eager to make a big impact in the industry. We are always looking for new and exciting projects to work on and we are eager to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring our vision to life.

We have a proven track record of success, with several successful coproductions under our belt. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the high standards we set for ourselves and the projects we work on.

Whether you're a filmmaker, producer, or film lover, we invite you to join us on our journey. Let's create something great together!

We also own our own studio, which provides a state-of-the-art production facility for our projects. With the latest technology and equipment, we are well-equipped to handle all aspects of film production, from pre-production to post-production.

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Phone: (+40) 723 399 504

QUANTUM MEDIA CREATIVE

Quantum Media Creative SRL is an independent film, media, and technology production company based in Bucharest, operating at the intersection of cinema, digital content, and multimedia distribution.

The company develops and produces film projects, series, and digital content, with a portfolio that includes productions appreciated by both audiences and critics, created in collaboration with established directors from Eastern Europe. Its production activity is complemented by post-production services, photography, and visual content development for clients across various industries.

In parallel, Quantum Media Creative has developed its own digital ecosystem, including the streaming platform eTheatrum, dedicated to the distribution of theater performances and Romanian films, as well as audio-video content distribution solutions for commercial spaces, particularly within the HoReCa sector.

The company is led by producer and director of photography Cristian Gugu, a graduate of UNATC, with over two decades of experience in the film industry.

Throughout his career, he has been involved in the production and co-production of numerous documentaries, short films, and feature films, collaborating with renowned directors and contributing to internationally awarded projects.

Quantum Media Creative aims to integrate film production with advanced digital technologies, developing scalable solutions for the distribution and monetization of media content. Through this approach, the company strengthens its position in the regional market and expands its capacity to operate within the global digital content ecosystem.

Website: www.filmmakers.ro

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Phone: (+40) 722 600 771

RETINA FILM PRODUCTION

The Retina team began its journey in game development and 3D art in January of 2020. With 4 programmers and 4 artists, it's a young and enthusiastic team.

In partnership with a prestigious cultural institute, we've had the opportunity to launch three video games, with the purpose of teaching the German language to youth.

Artistically speaking, Retina has been involved in many innovative digital art projects, including the first completely virtual concert in Romania; partial production and post production on the first Romanian S.F. TV series; concept and 3D modeling for the 2023 E-Sports world championship trophies.

Cinema-wise, Retina is heavily involved in both production and post production, signing various titles, some in the current Netflix catalog, as well as other smaller projects, engaging up and coming talent.

Presently, we are busy post producing a short feature film, an animation show where puppets and marionettes meet the digital environment, as well as animating various sequences in a documentary we are also post producing.

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Phone: (+40) 721 366 086

Website: www.retinafilmproduction.com

SÝMBOLON

Sýmbolon is a cultural studio that architects meaning through narrative.

The studio develops films, cultural IP, brand concepts, visual systems, and idea-led projects designed not only to attract attention, but to endure beyond the speed of the moment. In a culture increasingly defined by volume, output, and disposable visibility, Sýmbolon takes a different position: it builds work around structure, depth, and long-term resonance.

At its core, Sýmbolon treats narrative as more than storytelling. Narrative is a system for organizing complexity, shaping perception, and giving form to ideas that are otherwise difficult to hold. Every project begins with a central question: about identity, memory, time, value, power, belonging, or cultural change. From there, the form is built around the idea. The result may become a film, a campaign, a brand platform, a cultural property, a podcast, a motion piece, or a 3D visual world — but the method remains the same: concept first, form second, execution with discipline.

Sýmbolon operates at the intersection of culture, philosophy, strategy, and creative development. Its work is not built as content, but as architecture: layered, coherent, and designed to carry meaning across formats. The studio combines narrative development with brand strategy, 3D design, motion graphics, and visual storytelling to create projects that can move between artistic, commercial, and cultural spaces without losing their intellectual integrity.

Its current slate reflects this approach. Exodus 1903 is a historical feature film project exploring memory, inherited trauma, and the 1903 Kishinev pogrom through a contemporary narrative structure. Guvernu Podcast, developed in collaboration with writer and public intellectual Vasile Ernu, extends Sýmbolon's interest in culture, power, and public thought into a conversational format.

Sýmbolon exists for brands, institutions, filmmakers, and cultural partners who do not want to produce more noise, but stronger ideas — work with structure, symbolic force, visual intelligence, and cultural memory. Its standard is simple: if an idea cannot hold meaning, it should not move forward.

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Phone: +40 740 254 143

Website: www.symbolon.studio