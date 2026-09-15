FNE Oscar Watch 2027: Romania Selects Fjord as Oscar Bid

BUCHAREST: Palm d’or 2026 winner Fjord by Cristian Mungiu has been selected by a commission appointed by the Romanian Film Centre ( CNC ) as Romania’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The decision reinforces Fjord’s chances to scoop a nomination in this category as it has already qualified, following a new rule by the Academy, allowing a non-English spoken film which wins a major film festival to become eligible for Best International Feature Film category.

A coproduction between Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, Fjord was produced by Cristian Mungiu and Tudor Reu through Mobra Films and coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, and Aamu Film Company.

The film was sold to over 50 territories even before it started shooting in March 2025, in Norway. Goodfellas is handling the international sales.