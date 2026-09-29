Winners of Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival 2026

Also for the first time, the festival gave an award for best sound concept for a film in the International Short Film Competition.
This year, the festival was held under the motto “Vanishing Futures”.
BIEFF is part of the European Network for Film Discourse (THE END) alongside FeKK Ljubljana Short Film Festival (Slovenia), Vilnius Short Film Festival (Lithuania), Filmfest Dresden (Germany), Vienna Shorts (Austria), Curtas Vila do Conde – International Film Festival (Portugal), and Kortfilmfestival Leuven (Belgium).
The festival is organised by the Manekino Cultural Association, whose board is composed by director Adina Pintilie, producer Bianca Oana, and photographer/director Dragos Hanciu. It is co-financed by Administrația Fondului Cultural Național (AFCN), the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB, and Creative Europe – MEDIA.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Feature Film Competition:
Best Film (shared):
Chronovisor (USA)
Directed by Jack Auen and Kevin Walker
and
At Night (UK, France)
Directed by Beatrice Gibson
International Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
Equal Dust (Finland)
Directed by Jani Peltonen
Best Director:
Vika Kirchenbauer for The Suffocating Now (Germany)
Best Visual Concept:
Language Models (Peru, USA)
Directed by Sidney Mandros and Giancarlo M. Sandoval
Best Sound Concept:
How to Listen to Fountains (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová
Special Mention:
The Recce (UK, Germany)
Directed by Daniel Mann
Romanian Short Film Competition:
Best Romanian Short Film:
Three Goodnight Stories / Trei povești de noapte bună (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Chiper
Best Visual Concept in a Romanian Short Film:
In My Dreams, Or in Ours (Romania)
Directed by Alma Buhagiar
Click HERE for a press release.