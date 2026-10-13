Slovenian/Italian Cosmonauts by Leo Černic Wins 2026 Animest Trophy

Starting with this year, the winner of the Romanian Competition Award will also enter into the Oscar race. There Was a Park Here (Romania) by the Animators for IOR collective won this 2026 competition section.
The winners of the rich industry segment were also announced.
Between 2 and 11 October 2026, Animest brought over 320 short and feature-length productions from all around the globe to the big screen, alongside more than 80 international guests - renowned filmmakers, producers, and professionals present for Q&A sessions, presentations, debates, and masterclasses.
All of this edition's special events (from Trippy Animation Night to Creepy Animation Night and Animusic) played to sold-out audiences, with demand for Erotica and the Romanian Competition being so high that the organisers scheduled an additional screening for each.
The 22nd edition will take place in 2027 from 8 to 17 October, but the Animest Association's educational and inclusive cinema programmes will continue in the meantime.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Festival Awards:
International Short Film Competition:
Animest Trophy:
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Leo Černic
Special Mention:
Paradaïz (Canada)
Directed by Matea Radic
Romanian Competition:
Best Film:
There Was a Park Here / Aici a fost un parc (Romania)
Directed by the Animators for IOR
Long Animated Film Competition:
Best Film:
Son of a Bitch (Brazil)
Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya
Student Film Competition:
Best Film:
Taming Phenomena (Estonia)
Directed by Shunyuan Yao
Special Mention:
I Want to Know What Love Is (Sweden)
Directed by Hanna Järgenstedt
Anidoc Award for the Best Animated Documentary:
Doug + Me (UK)
Directed by Cecile Fountain-Jardim
Animusic Competition:
Best Animated Music Video (ex-aequo):
Westerner: The Beggar’s Rant (Croatia, USA)
Directed by Matija Pisačić, Cooper Bombadil, Noa Pisačić
Mogrillcoke: OHOIOrOI Syndrome (UK, South Korea)
Directed by Taewan Kim
Special Mentions:
Ella Hue: Fear Is a Rose (France)
Directed by Isabel Stub
Keimzeit: Sultan Tanzt Samba (Germany)
Directed by Sonja Rohleder
New Technologies and VR Competition:
Best VR Animated Film:
Retsu (The Line) (Japan)
Directed by Naho Kamimura
Special Mention:
Less than 5 gr of Saffron (France)
Directed by Négar Motevalymeidanshah
Minimest Competition:
Best Short Animated Film for Children:
The Great Dreamscape (France, Belgium)
Directed by Rémi Durin
Special Mention:
Atlante (Italy)
Directed by Massimo Vagliviello, Filippo Biasiotto, Gabriele Carollo
Teenage Jury Award for a Film in the Long Animated Films Competition:
Light Pillar (China)
Directed by Zao Xu
Green Sheep Badge Distinction:
There Was a Park Here / Aici a fost un parc (Romania)
Directed by the Animators for IOR
Audience Award:
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Leo Černic
Industry Awards:
Pitch, please!
Rise & Shine Award:
Crossing (Romania)
Directed by Lavinia Petrache
Black Sea Animation Workshop:
Main Award (ex-aequo):
FIN (Romania)
Directed by Alex Halka
Master of the Two Worlds (Romania)
Directed by Adèle Coulloudon and Radu Popovici
Special Mention:
Kupi's Workout Routine (Romania)
Directed by Teodora Crîșmăriuc
Toon Scripts Contest (co-organised with Pro TV):
Main Award:
Trupa lu' Balaur (Romania)
Written by Călin Ene and Miruna Șmit
Special Mention:
Groapa (Romania)
Wriiten by Ioana Ichim and Bianca Solymoși