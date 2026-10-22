New Minister of Culture in Romania

BUCHAREST: Ioana Ruxandra Victoria Ciocan was officially invested as the new Minister of Culture of Romania on 20 October 2026 as the new PM’s Luca Niculescu’s Cabinet received the parliamentary vote of confidence and was officially sworn in by the President Nicusor Dan.

During her parliamentary confirmation hearing, Ciocan addressed the chronic underfunding of the cultural sector, stating that a better and more targeted allocation of resources within the ministry's budget could yield significant results for creative industries, including support for national film production and distribution mechanisms.

Ioana Ruxandra Victoria Ciocan, who assumed the position as an independent minister, built a career in Romania's cultural sector as an art curator, cultural manager, and director of major cultural initiatives (most notably serving as the General Director of Art Safari Bucharest from 2016 to 2026).

She holds a BA and MA in Graphic Arts from the National University of Arts in Bucharest (UNArte), a postgraduate diploma in Interactive Digital Media from Ravensbourne College / University of Sussex, and a PhD in Visual Arts from UNArte, focusing on graphic arts and propaganda. She is a Lecturer at the University of Bucharest, former assistant professor at UNArte, and former art teacher at the American International School of Bucharest. She was the General Director of Art Safari, Scientific Council member at Cotroceni National Museum, Vice President of the Fine Artists' Union of Romania, and Commissioner for the Romanian Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale.

She was awarded the Cultural Merit, 3rd Class, and 2nd place for the Romanian Pavilion design (Culture of Hay) at Expo Milano 2015.

Her predecessor, actor and Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) politician András István Demeter, served as Minister of Culture for approximately 16 months.