MPM Premium Picks Up Cătălin Mitulescu’s Indian Summer Ahead of Its World Premiere

At an intersection in Bucharest’s Old Town, between a Saturday morning and a late-autumn Sunday morning, several lives brush briefly against one another. Marin, an old man returning from France, comes back to the wife who called him home after years of absence, just as she is ready to leave. Around them, a taxi driver, a barista passing through, two young women found unconscious in an Airbnb, and Dia, a former gymnast now a young mother, are each trying to get closer to someone, to gain one more day.

Cătălin Mitulescu told FNE how the project took off: “I love Bucharest, especially now, when it's changing so quickly. It's become cosmopolitan, it's alive, but it also makes me very nostalgic. I wake up early and am a loyal customer of several cafes. I'm often the first customer. I sit for 15-20 minutes, drink my coffee and watch people: some are just passing through, others belong to the place. I see some of them only once, but it's enough for them to tell me a story. This is where the idea came from to follow a few characters at an intersection in Bucharest, for a day and a night. That's how Indian Summer was born. I would be happy if the viewer felt like they were spending some time at that intersection, on the terrace, in an air bnb or at the street party. This film is a piece of Bucharest. A postcard.”

Cătălin Mitulescu and Mihai Radu penned the script, and the cast includes Dan Condurache, Victoria Cociaș, Ada Condeescu, Alexandru Papadopol, Georgeta Corca, Alex Mirea, Md Ashraful Zeehad, Gabriel Răuță, Denisa Vraja, Claudia Soare, Dorin Enache, Darius Iova, Nicu Stîngaciu, and the child Theordor Busu.

The film was edited by Letiția Ștefănescu, having Ana Gabriela Lemnaru as set designer, and Cireșica Cuciuc as costume designer.

Indian Summer was shot by cinematographer Luchian Ciobanu between 19 August and 13 September 2025 in Bucharest, producer Ruxandra Slotea told FNE. Slotea and Mitulescu are both producing through Romania’s Strada Film, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and in collaboration with the Romanian Public Television (TVR). Catena, Banca Transilvania, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, and Propaganda Creative Services also supported the project.

The budget was 1.3 m EUR.

The date of the premiere is not known yet. Strada Film Internaţional will release the film in Romanian cinemas in 2027.