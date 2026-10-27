BOX OFFICE: Romanian Distributors Rethink Strategy as Domestic Commercial Crowd-Pleasers Dominate Local Charts

BUCHAREST: Paul Negoescu’s family film Atlas of Universe is the first domestic film launched in Romanian cinemas together with a free educational programme for primary school students, while Dan Dinu’s new documentary Wild Delta is offering discounted tariffs for children groups within the Școala altfel and the Green Week programmes of the Ministry of Education.

Officially released in cinemas on 23 October 2026, Wild Delta / Delta sălbatică has had 13,010 admissions so far, a great opening for a domestic documentary, but under the 13,617 opening admissions in 2024 of Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu and Tudor D. Popescu’s Nasty (the portrait of the legendary tennis player Ilie Năstase, produced by HDR Evolution and Libra Film in coproduction with HBO Max and the Romanian Public Television -TVR).

Distributed in 30 cities by August Film, Wild Delta will direct 10% of all box office proceeds to a restoration initiative on the edge of Periprava village. Moreover, the spectators attending screenings at Cinema City until 29 October 2026 can win a four-day trip to the Danube Delta in 2027, alongside the film's director.

Produced by Romania’s NTD Film in coproduction with Romania’s August Film and Avanpost Media, the film was made with the support of the National Film Centre (CNC) and the biggest cinema network in Romania, Cinema City Romania.

Cinema City is also offering discounted tariffs for school groups to see Negoescu’s internationally awarded Atlas of Universe / Atlasul universului, which has 25,070 admissions after five weeks in cinemas, distributed by TRIBE Films. The educational package, provided to teachers for free, includes guides, post-screening discussion questions and differentiated worksheets for grades 1–2 and 3–4. It also introduces early media literacy concepts.

Romanian/Bulgarian Atlas of the Universe, produced by deFilm in coproduction with Screening Emotions, and with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), and UPFAR ARGOA, started its international winning tour with a Special Mention from the International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition at the 2026 Berlinale.

No educational programmes or ecological platforms were needed for two domestic films to top the local charts. Both Teambuilding 2 and Million Dollar Boy / Băiat de milioane are produced by companies (Vidra Productions and Bravo Films), which have forged a trail in recent years by using crowd-pleasing comedy formulas. While Cristian Iliușan’s Băiat de milioane is presently topping the weekly charts with 189,098 admissions in two weeks (52,073 admissions during its opening), Teambuilding 2 by Letiția Roșculeț has started with 25,361admissions to reach 298,706 admissions in three weeks and is currently number two in the weekly box office, according to Cinemagia.

By already reaching the sixth spot in the general annual chart, Teambuilding 2 threatens the other two domestic comedies ahead of him: City Boys: Golden Boyz / Băieți de oraș: Golden Boyz, directed by Mihai Bendeac, produced by Vidra Productions and released by Vertical Entertainment, which is number 2 with more admissions than Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (701,812), but less gross (around 4 m EUR), and Love at the Countryside / Dragoste la țară, directed by Gabriel Radu, produced and released by Vidra Productions, which is number five with 431,428 admissions and 2,583,671 EUR / 13,550,557 RON gross.

Produced and released by Vidra Productions on 30 September 2022, Teambuilding directed by Matei Dima, Cosmin Nedelcu and Alex Coteț finished the year in the second position, after Avatar: The Way of Water.