Clever Media Strengthens Its Presence in Romanian TV Market

BUCHAREST: Turkey’s Doğan Holding has sold its Romanian business including TV channels Kanal D and Kanal D2 , Radio Impuls and its digital operations to Romania’s Clever Media, which already runs Prima TV , Prima News and the Prima Sport channels.

The transaction is valued at 109 m EUR.

The acquisition is being made through Romanian Content Project, owned by Clever Media Network and EAD.RO Interactive. The sellers are Doğan Media Invest BV and DHI Investment.