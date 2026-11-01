Clever Media Strengthens Its Presence in Romanian TV Market

The transaction is valued at 109 m EUR.
The acquisition is being made through Romanian Content Project, owned by Clever Media Network and EAD.RO Interactive. The sellers are Doğan Media Invest BV and DHI Investment.
BUCHAREST: Turkey’s Doğan Holding has sold its Romanian business including TV channels Kanal D and Kanal D2, Radio Impuls and its digital operations to Romania’s Clever Media, which already runs Prima TV, Prima News and the Prima Sport channels.
The transaction is valued at 109 m EUR.
The acquisition is being made through Romanian Content Project, owned by Clever Media Network and EAD.RO Interactive. The sellers are Doğan Media Invest BV and DHI Investment.